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Vietnamese veterans return to Dien Bien battlefield to relive wartime memories

Every May, the north-western province of Dien Bien welcomes veterans returning to the Dien Bien Phu battlefield, where the victory that once shook the world was forged, allowing them to relive unforgettable years.

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Visitors tour Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum (Photo: VNA)

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