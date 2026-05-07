Vietnamese veterans return to Dien Bien battlefield to relive wartime memories

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PM Le Minh Hung arrives in Philippines for 48th ASEAN Summit
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-level delegation of Vietnam arrived at Mactan-Cebu International Airport in the coastal city of Cebu, the Philippines, on May 7 noon (local time) to attend the 48th ASEAN Summit at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., ASEAN Chair in 2026.
Vietnam, Austria deepen cybersecurity cooperation in digital era
Implementing Resolution 57 of the Politburo on breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation, and national digital transformation, the Austria-Vietnam Cybersecurity Forum was recently held in Vienna, bringing together policymakers, businesses, and experts to explore opportunities for bilateral cooperation, while advancing policy dialogue on cybersecurity.
Top Vietnamese leader holds talks with Indian Prime Minister
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on May 6 right after the state welcome ceremony co-chaired by Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi.
PM’s participation reaffirms Vietnam’s proactive role at 48th ASEAN Summit
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung will lead a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines, from May 7-8, at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr, Chair of ASEAN in 2026.
Vietnamese top leader lays wreaths at memorial sites in India
As part of the State visit to India, immediately after the official welcoming ceremony on May 6 morning, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam laid a wreath in tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial in New Delhi.
Official welcome ceremony held for top Vietnamese leader in New Delhi
India’s President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 6 morning co-chaired an official welcome ceremony with 21-cannon salute for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam, who is on a three-day state visit to the country.
Party General Secretary, State President To Lam meets with Vietnamese community in India
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in India on May 5 evening shortly after arriving in New Delhi for a state visit to the South Asian country.
Top Vietnamese leader receives Indian National Security Advisor in New Delhi
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam met Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in New Delhi on May 5 (local time), as part of his state visit to the South Asian country.
Party General Secretary, State President To Lam begins state visit to India
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam arrived in New Delhi on May 5 afternoon, beginning his state visit to India at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Joint efforts to preserve Vietnamese traditional performing arts
Across Vietnam, from professional stages in bustling cities to classrooms in rural communities, traditional performing arts such as “cai luong” (reformed opera) and “cheo” (traditional folk theatre) are being revitalised through both innovation and education.
Nam Luc waterfall boasts potential for eco-tourism
Hidden among layers of mist-covered mountain ranges of Lai Chau province, Nam Luc waterfall appears like a white silk ribbon stretching across the mountains. It is a new and attractive destination for visitors who love exploring the natural beauty of the north-western highlands.
Top leader’s visit to shape new phase of Vietnam – India relationship
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam’s upcoming state visit to India is expected to inject fresh momentum and shape a new framework for elevating the Vietnam – India relations to a higher level in the next phase.
Dien Bien accelerates construction of boarding schools in border areas
In the border communes of the northwestern province Dien Bien, several inter-level boarding schools for primary and secondary students are being built simultaneously. To meet strict deadlines, contractors are mobilising maximum workforce and machinery to ensure the facilities are ready for the new school year.
Cuong Xa Pagoda sets Asian record for most swastika-engraved stone walls
Cuong Xa Pagoda in Tan Hung ward, Hai Phong, was awarded an Asian record on May 3 for having the largest system of stone walls engraved with the Buddhist swastika symbol.
Holiday tourism surges 14.2% to 12 million visitors nationwide
Vietnam’s tourism sector served about 12 million visitors during the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day and the April 30–May 1 holidays, up 14.2% year on year.
Trang An Festival honours heritage and spirituality in Ninh Binh
The Trang An Festival, a long-standing cultural event in Ninh Binh province, is held annually to honour Saint Quy Minh Dai Vuong, a revered guardian deity of the ancient capital Hoa Lu.
Thunderstorms and hail hit northern Vietnam
Severe thunderstorms and hail on May 2 injured five people in the northern province of Thai Nguyen and damaged about 350 houses, along with nearly 920 hectares of crops. Schools and power poles were also affected.
Con Co: from “steel island” to rising tourism hub
Con Co Island in Quang Tri province emerges in the East Sea as a raw gem, where lush primary forests meet crystal-clear waters and vibrant coral reefs. Beyond its natural charm, Con Co also carries the legacy of a resilient “steel island” in history. These interwoven values make it a destination that is both tranquil and deeply evocative.
Vietnam, Japan agree to strengthen cooperation among friendship parliamentary groups
National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man met with Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae in Hanoi on May 2, affirming that the Vietnamese legislature will continue playing an active supervisory role in stepping up bilateral commitments and cooperation agreements, particularly in economy, trade, and investment.
Party General Secretary, State President receives Japanese Prime Minister
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on May 2 received Japanese Prime Minister and Liberal Democratic Party President Takaichi Sanae during her official visit to Vietnam.