Politics

PM Le Minh Hung arrives in Philippines for 48th ASEAN Summit

This marks Prime Minister Le Minh Hung’s first overseas trip and his first in-person participation in a multilateral summit in his new capacity, demonstrating Vietnam’s commitment to proactively and responsibly contributing to ASEAN.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung begins his participation in the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines. (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung begins his participation in the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines. (Photo: VNA)

Cebu (VNA) – Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-level delegation of Vietnam arrived at Mactan-Cebu International Airport in the coastal city of Cebu, the Philippines, on May 7 noon (local time) to attend the 48th ASEAN Summit at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr., ASEAN Chair in 2026.

PM Hung and the delegation were welcomed at the airport by Philippine National Security Adviser Eduardo Oban Jr., Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro, Mayor of Lapu-Lapu city Cindi King-Chan, and representatives from the ASEAN Summit organising committee.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Philippines Lai Thai Binh; Ambassador Ton Thi Ngoc Huong, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN; and officials from the Vietnamese Embassy in the Philippines, were also present at the airport.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung begins his participation in the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines. (Photo: VNA)

This marks PM Hung’s first overseas trip and his first in-person participation in a multilateral summit in his new capacity, demonstrating Vietnam’s commitment to proactively and responsibly contributing to ASEAN.

Vietnam joined ASEAN on July 28, 1995. Since then, the country has consistently prioritised ASEAN in its foreign policy, actively and responsibly participating in community pillars and all areas of ASEAN cooperation. Vietnam has made significant contributions to building the ASEAN Community and maintaining a peaceful, stable, and cooperative environment in the region, earning high recognition from ASEAN and its member states.

After more than 30 years of participation, Vietnam has become a key member, working with other countries, to maintain regional peace and stability, strengthen relations with partners, leverage ASEAN’s economic connectivity to promote trade and investment, and utilise cooperation, support, and resources from ASEAN and its partners to advance its socio-economic development goals.

Under its 2026 ASEAN Chairmanship, the Philippines, with the theme “Navigating Our Future, Together” has outlined three major priorities for regional cooperation: consolidating key factors for peace and security; expanding prosperity corridors; and empowering citizens.

The 48th ASEAN Summit will focus on guiding cooperation in 2026, including ensuring energy and food security, protecting ASEAN citizens, strengthening intra-regional connectivity, enhancing strategic self-reliance, and reinforcing ASEAN’s central role.

During the summit, Prime Minister Hung is scheduled to deliver key speeches highlighting Vietnam’s foreign policy direction as outlined by the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the country’s views on ASEAN priorities. He will offer practical proposals to strengthen ASEAN community-building, enhance regional resilience, and discuss regional and international issues of shared concerns.

The Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with other ASEAN leaders to strengthen friendship, strengthen political trust, and promote effective cooperation. These will be his first in-person meetings with ASEAN leaders in his new role, contributing to providing positive momentum for both bilateral relations and regional cohesion./.

VNA
#Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #ASEAN Summit #first overseas trip #first in-person participation in a multilateral summit #Navigating Our Future
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