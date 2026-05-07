Politics

PM heads to 48th ASEAN Summit in Philippines

PM heads to 48th ASEAN Summit in Philippines

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung leaves Hanoi for Cebu, the Philippines to attend the 48th ASEAN Summit from May 7–8 (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung leaves Hanoi for Cebu, the Philippines to attend the 48th ASEAN Summit from May 7–8 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation departed Hanoi for Cebu, the Philippines on May 7 morning to attend the 48th ASEAN Summit from May 7–8 at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr, Chair of ASEAN 2026.

Accompanying him are Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Dang Xuan Phong, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Van Gau, Deputy Minister of Public Security Sen. Lieut. Gen. Le Van Tuyen, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Head of ASEAN SOM Vietnam Dang Hoang Giang, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang, Assistant to the Prime Minister Tran Anh Tuan, along with Vietnamese Ambassador to the Philippines Lai Thai Binh and Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Vietnam to ASEAN Ton Thi Ngoc Huong.

It is PM Hung’s first overseas trip in his capacity as the new Government leader and his first in-person multilateral conference.

His attendance underscores Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation, and development, alongside diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, in line with the spirit of the 14th National Party Congress. It also reaffirms that ASEAN remains a top strategic priority in Vietnam’s overall foreign policy.

The trip further conveys a clear message of Vietnam’s firm commitment to the ASEAN Community building process, with a proactive, active, and responsible approach, and meaningful, effective contributions to the bloc’s collective agenda./.

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#14th National Party Congress #ASEAN Community Vietnam ASEAN
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