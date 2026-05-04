Prime Minister to attend 48th ASEAN Summit in Philippines

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung will lead a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines, from May 7-8, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
The visit is made at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr, Chair of ASEAN in 2026, the statement added./.
Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung will lead a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines, from May 7-8, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.