Politics

Prime Minister to attend 48th ASEAN Summit in Philippines

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung will lead a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines, from May 7-8, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. ​

Prime Minister of Vietnam Le Minh Hung (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister of Vietnam Le Minh Hung (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung will lead a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu, the Philippines, from May 7-8, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The visit is made at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr, Chair of ASEAN in 2026, the statement added./.

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