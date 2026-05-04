Politics

☕ Afternoon briefing on May 4

The Government’s regular monthly meeting for April, NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man's meeting with voters in Ho Chi Minh City, and economic data in the first four months are among news highlights on May 4.

☕ Afternoon briefing on May 4

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, together with a high-ranking delegation of the country, is going to pay a state visit to Sri Lanka from May 7 to 8.

The visit will be made at the invitation of President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced. Read full story

– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chaired the Government’s regular monthly meeting on May 4, reviewing socio-economic performance in April and the first four months of 2026, while outlining key tasks and solutions for the months ahead.

government-meeting-for-april.jpg
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs the Government’s regular monthly meeting on May 4. (Photo: VNA)

Opening the session, the Prime Minister noted that this is the first regular Government meeting of the 16th tenure, underscoring the need for an accurate and comprehensive assessment of socio-economic developments in early 2026, particularly in April, alongside the formulation of timely policy responses for May and beyond. Read full story

– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chaired a meeting on May 4 to review progress, address bottlenecks and accelerate the implementation of Phase 1 of Long Thanh International Airport, with the goal of putting the project into commercial operation in 2026.

The project, covering around 5,000 hectares, has a total investment of approximately 109.1 trillion VND (4,14 billion USD) in its first phase. It is regarded as a key national infrastructure project drawing close attention from Party and State leaders. Read full story

– National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man on May 4 underscored the need for a comprehensive revision of the Land Law in the coming period, coupled with enhanced oversight of delayed projects and stagnant planning schemes, as part of broader efforts to remove bottlenecks and sustain socio-economic development.

Speaking at a meeting with voters in Ho Chi Minh City’s Hoc Mon commune, the top legislator highlighted that the NA and its Standing Committee will intensify supervision of land-related issues, particularly long-stalled projects and unresolved planning that have affected citizens’ rights and local development. Read full story

– Vietnam’s export turnover of agro-forestry-fishery products reached an estimated 23.04 billion USD in the first four months of 2026, up 5.4% year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

In April alone, export value was estimated at 6.05 billion USD, down 3.8% from the previous month and 0.8% year-on-year. Read full story

– More than 119,400 enterprises were established and re-entered the market in the first four months of 2026, marking a year-on-year increase of 32.8%, according to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance (MoF).

vietnamese-economy-1.jpg
In the first four months, an average of 29,900 enterprises were newly established or resumed operations each month. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

The office’s socio-economic report for April and the January-April period, released on May 3, showed that during the period, Vietnam saw 77,800 newly registered businesses with a total registered capital of nearly 785.4 trillion VND (29.8 billion USD) and 356,900 employees. Compared to the same period last year, these figures increased by 50.7% in the number of businesses and 60.1% in registered capital, respectively. Read full story

– Vietnam drew 2.03 million international visitors in April, lifting the four-month total to 8.8 million, a 14.6% year-on-year increase and about 35% of its 2026 target of 25 million arrivals.

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) said the figures highlight the country’s rising profile as a safe, stable and increasingly compelling destination. It is the first time Vietnam has surpassed 2 million foreign arrivals for four straight months, and the first time the January – April tally has reached 8.8 million. Read full story./.

VNA
#afternoon briefing #Sri Lanka #Long Thanh International Airport #agro-forestry-fishery exports
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

☀️ Morning digest on May 4

☀️ Morning digest on May 4

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae's official visit to Vietnam, FDI inflows in the first four months, and the country's trade deficit recorded during the period are among news highlights last weekend.

See more

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs the Government’s regular monthly meeting on May 4. (Photo: VNA)

PM chairs April cabinet meeting to review socio-economic performance

Opening the session, the Prime Minister noted that this is the first regular Government meeting of the 16th tenure, underscoring the need for an accurate and comprehensive assessment of socio-economic developments in early 2026, particularly in April, alongside the formulation of timely policy responses for May and beyond.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the meeting with voters in Ho Chi Minh City’s Hoc Mon commune on May 4. (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman pledges comprehensive Land Law overhaul, stronger oversight

Speaking at a meeting with voters in Ho Chi Minh City’s Hoc Mon commune, the top legislator highlighted that the NA and its Standing Committee will intensify supervision of land-related issues, particularly long-stalled projects and unresolved planning that have affected citizens’ rights and local development.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung addresses the meeting on May 4. (Photo: VNA)

PM urges swift action to accelerate Long Thanh airport project

Concluding the meeting, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung affirmed that the Long Thanh International Airport project is of an exceptionally large scale, serving as a key national project and strategic transport infrastructure with profound importance for the country’s socio-economic development.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (left) meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23, 2024, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly and working visit to the US. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader’s visit to shape new phase of Vietnam – India relationship

The visit takes place in a symbolic year for bilateral ties, as the two countries mark the 54th anniversary of diplomatic relations (1972 – 2026) and 10 years of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (2016–2026). It is expected to provide a breakthrough impetus and lay the groundwork for a new phase of cooperation.

Within the framework of his participation in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly and working visit to the US, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York on September 23, 2024 (local time). (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader’s India visit marks historic milestone in Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

According to the ambassador, the visit coincides with the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (2016–2026). Therefore, it is expected to provide an opportunity for leaders to review past achievements and shape future cooperation directions, especially in the context of both countries’ strong development trajectories and evolving regional and global changes.

Citizens come to have administrative procedures processed at the Tay Ho branch of the Public Service Centre. (Photo: VNA)

PM orders further cuts, simplification of administrative procedures, business conditions

In Document No. 3905/VPCP-CDS, addressed to the ministries of Public Security, Industry and Trade, Agriculture and Environment, Construction, and Justice, the Government Office said that on April 29, the Government issued eight resolutions focused on cutting, decentralising and simplifying administrative procedures and business requirements across sectors managed by 14 ministries and agencies.

Prof. Anmol Mukhia from South Asian University (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–India ties poised for new strategic breakthrough: Scholar

With Vietnam–India ties resting on a solid foundation, the upcoming state visit by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam will play a pivotal role in shaping the next phase of relations toward deeper, more substantive and long-term strategic cooperation.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae. (Photo: VNA)

Japanese PM concludes official visit to Vietnam

Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae’s first official visit to Vietnam was a great success, marking an important milestone that creates new momentum and opens up further opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong (Photo; VNA)

Top leader’s upcoming visit to India to shape new cooperation framework: Deputy FM

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam’s state visit to India from May 5- demonstrates Vietnam’s high regard for its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with India and the broader South Asian region. It also offers a meaningful opportunity for both countries to review a decade of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework and consolidate their multifaceted cooperation.

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae delivers a keynote policy speech at Vietnam National University, Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Japanese PM delivers keynote policy speech in Hanoi

Commenting on Vietnam’s economic progress, PM Takaichi expressed admiration for the country’s rapid rise. Ten years ago, “Made in Vietnam” typically referred to clothing and textiles. Today, however, numerous global companies have established a presence in Vietnam, and many of the gadgets supporting youth culture are now manufactured here. Moreover, many of these electronic products incorporate cutting-edge Japanese technology in their core components.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man (R) and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae (Photo: VNA)

NA Chairman meets with Japanese PM

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the robust and substantive development of the Vietnam–Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, underscoring the importance of parliamentary cooperation. They agreed to further bolster political trust, high-level exchanges and interactions between two legislatures’ specialised committees, and cooperation among friendship parliamentary groups, young and female legislators.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae pose for a photo at the official welcome ceremony on May 2, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Japan push for more substantive, effective ties

Noting the strong momentum in bilateral ties, built on solid political trust, extensive economic cooperation and growing people-to-people exchanges, PM Hung called for closer coordination to take the partnership to new heights and broaden collaboration across all sectors.