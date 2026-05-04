☕ Afternoon briefing on May 4

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.



– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, together with a high-ranking delegation of the country, is going to pay a state visit to Sri Lanka from May 7 to 8.



The visit will be made at the invitation of President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced. Read full story



– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chaired the Government’s regular monthly meeting on May 4, reviewing socio-economic performance in April and the first four months of 2026, while outlining key tasks and solutions for the months ahead.



Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chairs the Government’s regular monthly meeting on May 4. (Photo: VNA)

Opening the session, the Prime Minister noted that this is the first regular Government meeting of the 16th tenure, underscoring the need for an accurate and comprehensive assessment of socio-economic developments in early 2026, particularly in April, alongside the formulation of timely policy responses for May and beyond. Read full story



– Prime Minister Le Minh Hung chaired a meeting on May 4 to review progress, address bottlenecks and accelerate the implementation of Phase 1 of Long Thanh International Airport, with the goal of putting the project into commercial operation in 2026.



The project, covering around 5,000 hectares, has a total investment of approximately 109.1 trillion VND (4,14 billion USD) in its first phase. It is regarded as a key national infrastructure project drawing close attention from Party and State leaders. Read full story



– National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man on May 4 underscored the need for a comprehensive revision of the Land Law in the coming period, coupled with enhanced oversight of delayed projects and stagnant planning schemes, as part of broader efforts to remove bottlenecks and sustain socio-economic development.



Speaking at a meeting with voters in Ho Chi Minh City’s Hoc Mon commune, the top legislator highlighted that the NA and its Standing Committee will intensify supervision of land-related issues, particularly long-stalled projects and unresolved planning that have affected citizens’ rights and local development. Read full story



– Vietnam’s export turnover of agro-forestry-fishery products reached an estimated 23.04 billion USD in the first four months of 2026, up 5.4% year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.



In April alone, export value was estimated at 6.05 billion USD, down 3.8% from the previous month and 0.8% year-on-year. Read full story



– More than 119,400 enterprises were established and re-entered the market in the first four months of 2026, marking a year-on-year increase of 32.8%, according to the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance (MoF).



In the first four months, an average of 29,900 enterprises were newly established or resumed operations each month. (Illustrative photo: VNA)

The office’s socio-economic report for April and the January-April period, released on May 3, showed that during the period, Vietnam saw 77,800 newly registered businesses with a total registered capital of nearly 785.4 trillion VND (29.8 billion USD) and 356,900 employees. Compared to the same period last year, these figures increased by 50.7% in the number of businesses and 60.1% in registered capital, respectively. Read full story



– Vietnam drew 2.03 million international visitors in April, lifting the four-month total to 8.8 million, a 14.6% year-on-year increase and about 35% of its 2026 target of 25 million arrivals.



The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) said the figures highlight the country’s rising profile as a safe, stable and increasingly compelling destination. It is the first time Vietnam has surpassed 2 million foreign arrivals for four straight months, and the first time the January – April tally has reached 8.8 million. Read full story./.