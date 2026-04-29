☀️ Morning digest on April 29

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on the afternoon of April 28 chaired a ceremony in Hanoi to present appointment decisions to five Vietnamese ambassadors to overseas postings, including India, Belgium and Switzerland.



Ambassador of Vietnam to India, Nepal and Bhutan Trinh Minh Manh, on behalf of the newly appointed ambassadors, affirmed their determination to fulfil the responsibilities entrusted by the Party, the State and the people, while upholding Vietnam’s standing and image on the international stage. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung affirmed on April 28 that the Government pays close attention to Hai Phong city, creating favourable conditions for it to maximise its potential, strengths, and position. He emphasised the importance of meaningfully implementing the existing policies to achieve tangible results.



Meeting with local voters following the successful first session of the 16th National Assembly (NA), PM Hung expressed appreciation for their frank, responsible and constructive opinions, describing his election as an NA deputy for Hai Phong as a great honour. Read full story



- Vietnam stands ready to work closely with ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) member states to strengthen solidarity, share experience, and expand joint initiatives toward a more inclusive and future-ready ASEAN.



The statement was made by Trinh Xuan An, a full-time National Assembly deputy from the Committee for National Defence, Security and Foreign Affairs and Vice Chairman of the 15th-term Young National Assembly Deputies Group, at the third consultative meeting of the Young Parliamentarians of AIPA (YPA), held online by the House of Representatives of the Philippines and the AIPA Secretariat on April 28. Read full story



- Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae’s decision to select Vietnam as her first destination in the region - less than three months after consolidating her leadership - highlights the country’s growing strategic importance in Japan’s regional policy, affirmed Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu.



Granting an interview to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Tokyo ahead of the visit from May 1 to 3, the diplomat stressed that it carries great significance, vividly reflecting Japan’s high regard for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership as both countries enter a new phase of development. Read full story

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (R) and outgoing Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Jigjee Sereejav at their meeting in Hanoi on April 28, 2026. (Photo: VNA)



- The State and people of Mongolia always attach great importance to relations with Vietnam, Mongolia’s first comprehensive partner in Southeast Asia, outgoing Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Jigjee Sereejav told Party General Secretary and State President To Lam during their meeting in Hanoi on April 28.



At the reception, both sides expressed their satisfaction with the substantive and effective development of bilateral ties over the past more than four years, since Sereejav began his mission in Vietnam in December 2021. Read full story



- Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang attended and delivered a speech at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s High-Level Open Debate on “The Safety and Protection of Waterways in the Maritime Domain” on April 27 afternoon (New York time).



Hang expressed deep concern over increasingly complex maritime security developments along strategic sea routes, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz. She warned that such tensions threaten international peace and stability, directly impact global supply chains, and affect the economic development of many countries, especially developing nations. She also highlighted humanitarian concerns, particularly for vessels operating through the Strait of Hormuz and crewmembers on board. Read full story



- A raft of new laws, decrees and circulars across finance, environment, competition and trade will take effect from May, marking a significant step in strengthening Vietnam’s legal framework, enhancing transparency and supporting sustainable business growth.



The revised Law on Deposit Insurance, which will effective May 1, provides a stronger legal foundation to protect depositors and safeguard the banking system. Read full story



- When Vietnam issued Resolution 70-NQ/TW on ensuring national energy security through 2030, with a vision to 2045, the message went beyond a development plan to reflect a national development vision in an era when energy security is increasingly intertwined with economic security.



Nguyen Son Tung, an investor at the UK’s M&G Investments and co-founder of the Vietnam Finance and Investment Association in the UK (VIFA), noted that Vietnam sees energy security not just as a technical issue, but a prerequisite for increasing its economic competitiveness and drawing long-term capital./. Read full story