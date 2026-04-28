Vietnam underscores UNCLOS 1982 at UN Security Council High-Level Debate

New York (VNA) – Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang attended and delivered a speech at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s High-Level Open Debate on “The Safety and Protection of Waterways in the Maritime Domain” on April 27 afternoon (New York time).



Hang expressed deep concern over increasingly complex maritime security developments along strategic sea routes, particularly in the Strait of Hormuz. She warned that such tensions threaten international peace and stability, directly impact global supply chains, and affect the economic development of many countries, especially developing nations. She also highlighted humanitarian concerns, particularly for vessels operating through the Strait of Hormuz and crewmembers on board.



The deputy minister reaffirmed that freedom of navigation and overflight, including the right of safe, continuous and unimpeded transit through international straits, must be respected in accordance with international law, notably the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982, which provides a comprehensive legal framework governing all activities at sea and in the oceans.



Vietnam called on member states to interpret and implement the convention consistently and in good faith, avoiding selective application, with rights and obligations going hand in hand.



She emphasised that all disputes and differences must be resolved through peaceful means, on the basis of international law and the UN Charter, with full respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. Vietnam urged relevant parties to exercise restraint, refrain from unilateral actions that could escalate tensions, and support dialogue and diplomatic efforts to build trust and achieve sustainable solutions.



The Vietnamese representative also underscored the vital role of the UNSC and specialised agencies such as the International Maritime Organisation in promoting compliance with international law and ensuring maritime safety and security. She welcomed regional initiatives consistent with Chapter VIII of the UN Charter that foster dialogue, confidence-building and peaceful solutions.





An overview of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s High-Level Open Debate (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the debate, UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned that global maritime security is becoming a test of the international order, as piracy, terrorism, geopolitical competition and actions obstructing freedom of navigation continue to threaten international peace and security. He called for ensuring the safety of seafarers, restoring unimpeded maritime traffic, respecting international law and navigational rights, and promoting dialogue, restraint and peaceful dispute settlement.



Most participating countries voiced concern over conflicts disrupting key sea lanes, stressing that ensuring the safety, security and uninterrupted flow of international shipping routes is essential for global trade, energy, supply chains and economic growth. They reaffirmed the importance of upholding international law, safeguarding freedom of navigation and overflight, and enhancing cooperation, information sharing and capacity-building in maritime law enforcement to protect commercial vessels and crews./.