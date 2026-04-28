Politics

Government facilitates Hai Phong’s efforts to fully leverage potential, advantages: PM

the Government will create favourable conditions for Hai Phong city to maximise its potential, strengths, and position, said Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the meeting with Hai Phong voters (Photo: VNA)
Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the meeting with Hai Phong voters (Photo: VNA)

Hai Phong (VNA) - Prime Minister Le Minh Hung affirmed on April 28 that the Government pays close attention to Hai Phong city, creating favourable conditions for it to maximise its potential, strengths, and position.

He emphasised the importance of meaningfully implementing the existing policies to achieve tangible results.

Meeting with local voters following the successful first session of the 16th National Assembly (NA), PM Hung expressed appreciation for their frank, responsible and constructive opinions, describing his election as an NA deputy for Hai Phong as a great honour.

He noted that the global environment remains volatile and unpredictable, while Vietnam’s highly open economy faces significant pressures. In response, the Party and State have pursued flexible governance to ensure both stability and development, balancing immediate demands with long-term goals.

He pointed to the Party Central Committee’s Conclusion No. 18-KL/TW on development orientations for the 2026–2030 period, which calls for high growth alongside macroeconomic fiscal discipline and sustainability, as well as social security, national defence and security. He stressed a strategic shift from target-setting to results-based implementation, grounded in institutions, human resources, leadership accountability, infrastructure and technology.

Immediately after being elected and approved by the legislature, the Government began work with political determination and concrete solutions, ensuring continuity while creating new momentum and improving execution, he said.

The Government has been accelerating the institutionalisation of Party and NA resolutions, tackling major bottlenecks, and cutting administrative procedures and business conditions to facilitate citizens and enterprises. It is also reviewing stalled projects and seeking legislative solutions to unlock significant resources for socio-economic development.

Notably, the Government is strengthening macroeconomic management tools to ensure energy security, stabilise markets and lower interest rates amid global uncertainties.

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Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and the Hai Phong delegation of National Assembly deputies meet with local voters following the first session of the 16th National Assembly. (Photo: VNA)

Looking ahead, the Prime Minister stressed that the Party Central Committee, the Government, ministries, sectors and localities must take more decisive action, renewed thinking, define clearer priorities and assume greater responsibility, especially among leaders, to improve implementation outcomes.

Key priorities include maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, ensuring major balances, and executing medium-term development, public investment and debt plans for 2026–2030 with a view to achieving double-digit growth. Administrative reform and digital transformation will be accelerated to reduce time and costs while enhancing transparency and predictability.

The Government leader also highlighted Hai Phong’s strategic position as a leading industrial, port and logistics hub, calling on the city to pioneer administrative reform, digital transformation, and high-quality human resources.

He acknowledged and took time to directly address the concerns, aspirations and responsible, constructive opinions of local voters and residents.

Regarding the amendment and supplementation of the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 226/2025/QH15 on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for Hai Phong’s development, the Prime Minister requested the northern port city to comprehensively report on implementation progress, conduct a thorough assessment of achieved results as well as existing difficulties and bottlenecks, and clarify the political and legal bases, thereby proposing appropriate revisions and additions to improve the mechanisms and policies.

As the Government leader and a deputy representing Hai Phong, PM Hung promised to work alongside the municipal Party organisation and local authorities and residents to achieve national development goals, including the city’s own growth ambitions./.

VNA
#Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #Hai Phong voters Hai Phong
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