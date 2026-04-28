☀️ Morning digest on April 28

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on April 27 urged Ho Chi Minh City to take the lead in translating the Party’s strategic resolutions into concrete, measurable results, stressing that the country’s largest economic hub must pioneer reforms and set the pace for national development.



Party General Secretary and State President To Lam at the working session with the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. (Photo: VNA)

At a working session with the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee, the top leader and delegates reviewed preparations for the 50th anniversary of the city bearing the name of President Ho Chi Minh, the implementation of the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution, urban planning orientations, socio-economic performance in the first four months of 2026, and a roadmap for achieving double-digit growth. Discussions also covered social welfare, the two-tier local administration model, and the city’s challenges and proposals. Read full story



- Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu has reaffirmed his country’s strong support for Vietnam in its role as President of the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), scheduled to open in New York in the coming days.



Speaking at a regular press briefing on April 24, he announced that Japan will dispatch State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ayano Kunimitsu to attend the conference and deliver a statement during the general debate, conveying Japan’s message on the importance of upholding the NPT. Read full story



- Vietnam is coming under growing pressure to make battery energy storage systems (BESS) a cornerstone of its power infrastructure, as rapid renewable expansion and rising electricity demand, driven by double-digit economic growth, expose mounting strain on the national grid.



The global energy landscape is shifting quickly. The transition to green energy is moving into a new phase, from rapid expansion of renewable generation towards strengthening storage capacity to ensure system flexibility and grid reliability. Read full story



- Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi is expected to handle more than 650 flights on April 29, the peak travel day for the upcoming Reunification Day and May Day holidays, as passenger traffic is forecast to rise 10-15% over normal levels.



Based on airlines’ operating plans, passenger throughput is estimated at 113,631, an increase of 15% over regular operations and 12.4% year-on-year. Read full story



- In the first quarter of 2026, Vietnam–Singapore trade sustained strong growth, with key product groups posting positive two-way expansion, reflecting their deeper integration into global value chains and increasingly aligned cooperation between the two economies amid ongoing global volatility.



Vietnam remained Singapore’s 10th largest trading partner during the period. The country was also a major trading source for Singapore across three key categories: electrical machinery and equipment and parts (HS85); mineral fuels, oil and related products (HS27); and nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances (HS84)./. Read full story