Politics

☀️ Morning digest on April 28

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on April 28

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on April 27 urged Ho Chi Minh City to take the lead in translating the Party’s strategic resolutions into concrete, measurable results, stressing that the country’s largest economic hub must pioneer reforms and set the pace for national development.

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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam at the working session with the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. (Photo: VNA)

At a working session with the Standing Board of the municipal Party Committee, the top leader and delegates reviewed preparations for the 50th anniversary of the city bearing the name of President Ho Chi Minh, the implementation of the 14th National Party Congress’s Resolution, urban planning orientations, socio-economic performance in the first four months of 2026, and a roadmap for achieving double-digit growth. Discussions also covered social welfare, the two-tier local administration model, and the city’s challenges and proposals. Read full story

- Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu has reaffirmed his country’s strong support for Vietnam in its role as President of the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), scheduled to open in New York in the coming days.

Speaking at a regular press briefing on April 24, he announced that Japan will dispatch State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ayano Kunimitsu to attend the conference and deliver a statement during the general debate, conveying Japan’s message on the importance of upholding the NPT. Read full story

- Vietnam is coming under growing pressure to make battery energy storage systems (BESS) a cornerstone of its power infrastructure, as rapid renewable expansion and rising electricity demand, driven by double-digit economic growth, expose mounting strain on the national grid.

The global energy landscape is shifting quickly. The transition to green energy is moving into a new phase, from rapid expansion of renewable generation towards strengthening storage capacity to ensure system flexibility and grid reliability. Read full story

- Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi is expected to handle more than 650 flights on April 29, the peak travel day for the upcoming Reunification Day and May Day holidays, as passenger traffic is forecast to rise 10-15% over normal levels.

Based on airlines’ operating plans, passenger throughput is estimated at 113,631, an increase of 15% over regular operations and 12.4% year-on-year. Read full story

- In the first quarter of 2026, Vietnam–Singapore trade sustained strong growth, with key product groups posting positive two-way expansion, reflecting their deeper integration into global value chains and increasingly aligned cooperation between the two economies amid ongoing global volatility.

Vietnam remained Singapore’s 10th largest trading partner during the period. The country was also a major trading source for Singapore across three key categories: electrical machinery and equipment and parts (HS85); mineral fuels, oil and related products (HS27); and nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances (HS84)./. Read full story

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☀️ Morning digest on April 22

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On the 66th Independence Day of Togo (April 27, 1960–2026), Party General Secretary and State President To Lam sent a message of congratulations to President Jean-Lucien Savi de Tové. Prime Minister Le Minh Hung also conveyed greetings to President of Togo’s Council of Ministers Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam at the working session with the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader urges Ho Chi Minh City to turn strategic resolutions into tangible outcomes

Expressing confidence in the city’s tradition of dynamism, creativity, and solidarity, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam said Ho Chi Minh City will continue to innovate, make breakthroughs, and successfully fulfil its goals, maintaining its role as the country’s economic locomotive and a leading growth pole in the region.

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam promotes practical disarmament measures

In the field of nuclear non-proliferation, Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, underscored the role of safeguards mechanisms, stressing that countries’ right to access nuclear technology for peaceful purposes must be ensured in line with safety, security and non-proliferation standards.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in Greece)

Ambassador updates Greek media on Vietnam’s renewal achievements

The ambassador noted that Vietnam has evolved from an economy plagued by hyperinflation into one of the region’s most dynamic performers, posting GDP growth of 8.02% in 2025. The country has reached upper middle-income status, with per capita income of 5,026 USD.

The Vietnamese delegation attends the 224th session of the UNESCO Executive Board. (Photo: VNA)

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Party General Secretary and State President To Lam addresses the working session with the Standing Board of the Da Nang Municipal Party Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader urges Da Nang city to develop into major national growth pole

General Secretary and President Lam expressed his confidence that, with its tradition of dynamism and innovation and with strong support from the central authorities, Da Nang will overcome challenges and realise its vision of becoming a major national growth pole and a modern, smart, and worth-living coastal city with strong regional competitiveness.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (right), who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, attends a ceremony to confer the title of "Hero of the People's Armed Forces" on Military Region 5. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader requests Military Region 5 to play core role in building all-people defence

To fulfil tasks in the new period, the top leader asked the armed forces of Military Region 5 to thoroughly grasp and effectively implement the Party’s guidelines on military and defence, and national protection. They were urged to stay proactive, improve research and forecasting capacity, and avoid passivity or surprise in any circumstances.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and delegates pay tribute to fallen combatants at the Da Nang City Memorial. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary, State President offers incense in tribute to fallen heroes in Da Nang

In a solemn and sacred atmosphere, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and delegates observed a moment of silence, respectfully bowing their heads to express their boundless gratitude and profound remembrance of the immense contributions of the heroic martyrs, compatriots, and comrades, who, with fervent patriotism and unwavering unity, fought bravely and sacrificed themselves for the cause of national liberation, building and protecting the socialist Vietnamese Fatherland.

Delegates at the 14th Meeting of the ASEAN–New Zealand Joint Cooperation Committee, held at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta on April 24. (Photo: ASEAN Secretariat)

Vietnam co-chairs 14th ASEAN–New Zealand Joint Cooperation Committee meeting

Vietnam encourages New Zealand to continue its active engagement in both ASEAN–New Zealand frameworks and ASEAN-led mechanisms such as the East Asia Summit (EAS), ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM+), and Expanded ASEAN Maritime Forum (EAMF), contributing to trust-building, dialogue, cooperation, and conflict prevention in the region.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (right) bids farewell to President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung on April 24. (Photo: VNA)

RoK President, spouse conclude state visit to Vietnam

The RoK will remain a reliable partner accompanying Vietnam in its goal of becoming an upper-middle-income developing country by 2030 and a high-income developed country by 2045, said President Lee Jae Myung.