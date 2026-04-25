Politics

Top leader urges Da Nang city to develop into major national growth pole

General Secretary and President Lam expressed his confidence that, with its tradition of dynamism and innovation and with strong support from the central authorities, Da Nang will overcome challenges and realise its vision of becoming a major national growth pole and a modern, smart, and worth-living coastal city with strong regional competitiveness.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam addresses the working session with the Standing Board of the Da Nang Municipal Party Committee. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam addresses the working session with the Standing Board of the Da Nang Municipal Party Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President To Lam on April 25 held a working session with the Standing Board of the Da Nang Municipal Party Committee, calling for bold reforms to transform the central coastal city into a major growth pole of the country and a competitive, modern seaside metropolis in the region.

General Secretary and President Lam acknowledged Da Nang city’s efforts in maintaining stability and sustaining growth momentum despite the simultaneous implementation of multiple complex and transitional tasks.

However, he stressed that the coming period will pose greater challenges, with Da Nang expected to pursue double-digit growth amid global uncertainties. This requires a fundamental transformation in development mindset and a rapid upgrade of the growth model toward modernisation, innovation, digital transformation, and green development, while strengthening internal capacity, infrastructure readiness, energy security, and supply chain resilience.

The top leader underscored the central importance of building a clean and strong Party organisation and political system, enhancing leadership capacity, discipline, and implementation effectiveness. He called for the continued, comprehensive implementation of the Party's resolutions, conclusions and regulations, closely linking Party-building efforts with tangible governance outcomes, quality public services, and a spirit of daring to think big, act bold, and take responsibility for the common good.

A key priority, he noted, is improving the effectiveness of the two-tier local administration system to ensure it is leaner, more efficient, and more responsive by refining institutional functions, decentralisation mechanisms, and resource allocation, while addressing imbalances in staffing and capacity across levels.

The General Secretary and President emphasised the need to enhance the quality of grassroots personnel, attract high-caliber talents, and establish mechanisms to protect and encourage officials who pursue innovations and reforms.

Digital transformation was identified as a critical enabler, with a focus on data integration, upgrading information technology infrastructure, and streamlining administrative processes in the digital environment. The ultimate measure of success is better service delivery to people and businesses, he stressed.

vnanet-tolam2.jpg
Party General Secretary and State President To Lam speaks at the working session with the Standing Board of the Da Nang Municipal Party Committee. (Photo: VNA)

General Secretary and President Lam called for a strong shift in planning mindset, with master planning positioned as a leading tool for development rather than a fragmented or reactive exercise. He urged the city to reorganise its development space with a long-term, integrated, and modern vision, clearly identifying growth corridors, priority zones, and key projects; prevent speculative distortions; and ensure transparency in land use.

Da Nang’s planning, he said, must reflect the vision of a modern coastal city driven by innovation, high technology, and a competitive marine economy, balancing economic, social, environmental, and strategic security objectives.

The top leader also highlighted the need for high but sustainable and high-quality growth. The city’s target of over 11% growth in 2026 demonstrates strong determination, but must be supported by well-defined growth scenarios, clear economic pillars, effective capital mobilisation, and improved public investment efficiency. The new growth model should be anchored in productivity, science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, and high-quality human resources, alongside stronger support for the private sector.

Strategic infrastructure development, particularly digital and innovation infrastructure, was identified as a cornerstone of the next development phase. Priority projects include logistics hubs, seaports, airports, urban rail systems, and high-tech zones, all aimed at expanding development space and enhancing regional connectivity.

At the same time, the leader emphasised the need for balanced development, ensuring harmony between economic growth and cultural, social, and environmental progress. Da Nang must continue improving social security, reducing poverty sustainably, expanding access to housing, education, and healthcare, and promoting inclusive development that leaves no one behind, particularly in disadvantaged and ethnic minority areas.

Given its strategic location, he stressed that all development policies must be aligned with national defence, security, and social stability, strengthen public trust and foster a safe and favourable environment for long-term investment.

General Secretary and President Lam expressed his confidence that, with its tradition of dynamism and innovation and with strong support from the central authorities, Da Nang will overcome challenges and realise its vision of becoming a major national growth pole and a modern, smart, and worth-living coastal city with strong regional competitiveness./.

VNA
#Party General Secretary and State President To Lam #Da Nang #major national growth pole Da Nang
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and delegates pay tribute to fallen combatants at the Da Nang City Memorial. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary, State President offers incense in tribute to fallen heroes in Da Nang

In a solemn and sacred atmosphere, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and delegates observed a moment of silence, respectfully bowing their heads to express their boundless gratitude and profound remembrance of the immense contributions of the heroic martyrs, compatriots, and comrades, who, with fervent patriotism and unwavering unity, fought bravely and sacrificed themselves for the cause of national liberation, building and protecting the socialist Vietnamese Fatherland.

Da Nang advances marine economy as pillar of sustainable growth strategy

Da Nang advances marine economy as pillar of sustainable growth strategy

Identifying the marine economy as a strategic pillar, Da Nang is accelerating its development in tandem with logistics, maritime services and industry, aiming to become an internationally scaled coastal megacity. The city is positioning itself as a growth engine for the Central – Central Highlands region and a key gateway linking Vietnam with the Asia–Pacific.

Da Nang beach attracts a large number of visitors (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang draws visitors with vibrant lineup of beach festivals, cultural events

Since mid-April, the city has rolled out a series of cultural and artistic programmes across various venues. Among the highlights are the exhibitions “Sac mau Dat Quang,” held from April 15 to May 5 at the Da Nang Fine Arts Museum, and “Giao diem Viet Nam,” running from April 17 to May 17 at the Da Nang Museum. These exhibitions offer multi-dimensional perspectives on culture, people and contemporary life.

See more

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (right), who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, attends a ceremony to confer the title of "Hero of the People's Armed Forces" on Military Region 5. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader requests Military Region 5 to play core role in building all-people defence

To fulfil tasks in the new period, the top leader asked the armed forces of Military Region 5 to thoroughly grasp and effectively implement the Party’s guidelines on military and defence, and national protection. They were urged to stay proactive, improve research and forecasting capacity, and avoid passivity or surprise in any circumstances.

Delegates at the 14th Meeting of the ASEAN–New Zealand Joint Cooperation Committee, held at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta on April 24. (Photo: ASEAN Secretariat)

Vietnam co-chairs 14th ASEAN–New Zealand Joint Cooperation Committee meeting

Vietnam encourages New Zealand to continue its active engagement in both ASEAN–New Zealand frameworks and ASEAN-led mechanisms such as the East Asia Summit (EAS), ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM+), and Expanded ASEAN Maritime Forum (EAMF), contributing to trust-building, dialogue, cooperation, and conflict prevention in the region.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam (right) bids farewell to President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung on April 24. (Photo: VNA)

RoK President, spouse conclude state visit to Vietnam

The RoK will remain a reliable partner accompanying Vietnam in its goal of becoming an upper-middle-income developing country by 2030 and a high-income developed country by 2045, said President Lee Jae Myung.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam on April 24 holds phone talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. (Photo: VNA)

Top Vietnamese leader holds phone talks with Australian Prime Minister

The Vietnamese leader affirmed that Australia is a trusted friend and a Comprehensive Strategic Partner with growing stature, sharing many strategic interests and common priorities with Vietnam, including inclusive development, green transition, digital economy and strategic autonomy.

Vice Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Van Hien speaks at the press briefing (Photo: VNA)

16th NA’s first session lays solid foundation for new legislative term

Speaking at a press briefing organised after the closing ceremony of the session, Vice Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Van Hien noted that the session was conducted in a scientific, reform-oriented and highly responsible manner, contributing to laying an important institutional and personnel foundation for the 16th NA term.

The bilingual photo book “The Nation's Festival – the Elections of Deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at All Levels for the 2026–2031 tenure" published by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s Publishing House. (Photo: VNA)

Photo book on 16th National Assembly, 2026–2031 elections launched

The VNA Publishing House was tasked with compiling the photo book, which comprehensively portrays preparations, organisation and the successful conduct of the elections, followed by the NA’s first session. Editors, experts and designers worked intensively to complete the book in time for its release on the closing day of the session.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the closing session. (Photo: VNA)

16th NA wraps up first session, completing key leadership appointments, legislative agenda

During the session, the NA passed nine laws and 31 resolutions, many of which received unanimous approval from all deputies present. The newly adopted policies aim to remove bottlenecks, respond promptly to practical needs, promote decentralisation alongside clearer accountability and introduce specific mechanisms to tackle stalled projects and unlock resources for socio-economic development.

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna addresses the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Estonia look to build long-term cooperation foundation

Highlighting Vietnam’s dynamism, the Estonian minister said businesses joining his delegation are keen to explore mutually beneficial partnerships with Vietnamese counterparts. He added that the visit aims not only to seek business opportunities but also to build trust and people-to-people connections, laying a solid foundation for long-term cooperation between the two countries.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh presents a souvernir to Dutch Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Raissa Marteaux at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City pledges deeper practical cooperation with Dutch partners

Speaking at a ceremony marking the Netherlands’ National Day (April 27) hosted by the Consulate General of the Netherlands in Ho Chi Minh City on April 23, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh reaffirmed the city’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Dutch partners across strategic sectors.

The National Assembly will vote on a number of important laws and resolutions on April 24, 2026 – the final working day of its first session. (Photo: VNA)

Final working day of 16th National Assembly’s 1st session

The resolutions include those on the approval of the final settlement of the 2024 State budget, and on the NA’s supervision programme for 2027 and on the establishment of the NA’s thematic supervision delegation for 2027, the NA resolution on the development of Vietnamese culture and another on piloting the public lawyer system, the resolution on the establishment of Dong Nai city as a centrally governed city, and the NA resolution on special mechanisms and policies to handle land law violations committed by organisations and individuals before the 2024 Land Law took effect, along with solutions to continue removing obstacles for long-delayed and outstanding projects.