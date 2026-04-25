Politics

Ambassador updates Greek media on Vietnam’s renewal achievements

The ambassador noted that Vietnam has evolved from an economy plagued by hyperinflation into one of the region’s most dynamic performers, posting GDP growth of 8.02% in 2025. The country has reached upper middle-income status, with per capita income of 5,026 USD.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in Greece)
Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in Greece)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong has highlighted Vietnam’s remarkable transformations over the past four decades, overcoming challenges from war consequences, economic crises, and periods of embargo and isolation to achieve significant progress across all fields.

Huong unveiled the country's achievements at a press briefing held by the embassy on April 23, attended by representatives of leading Greek media agencies, the Press Office, relevant units of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and partners of Vietnam.

The ambassador noted that Vietnam has evolved from an economy plagued by hyperinflation into one of the region’s most dynamic performers, posting GDP growth of 8.02% in 2025. The country has reached upper middle-income status, with per capita income of 5,026 USD.

A key feature of the Doi Moi (Renewal) process has been the shift in economic structure towards industrialisation and services. Vietnam has become a major exporter of products such as wood and wood products, electronic components, agricultural commodities, seafood, garments and footwear.

Vietnam has also gained international recognition as a leading heritage destination, attracting tens of millions of foreign visitors each year, including a record high of 21.2 million arrivals in 2025.

In terms of human development, Vietnam has prioritised people-centred policies, achieving the Millennium Development Goal on poverty reduction a decade ahead of schedule, while ensuring that economic growth is accompanied by social progress, equity and improved living standards.

The diplomat noted that Vietnam’s foreign relations have expanded considerably. The country has established diplomatic ties with 194 countries and built comprehensive or higher-level partnerships with 43 countries, while actively participating in numerous regional and international organisations. Its engagement in UN peacekeeping operations has also earned international recognition.

She added that Vietnam and the European Union upgraded their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership in early 2026, with science, technology and innovation identified as a new pillar of cooperation. Both sides are working to effectively implement the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and promote investment ties.

Huong also introduced Vietnam’s priority areas for developing strategic technologies, along with policies to attract foreign experts and support business development.

Regarding Vietnam–Greece relations, she highlighted positive progress, especially in 2025 and in early 2026 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, with enhanced high-level exchanges and growing business cooperation, including in wood exports and labour supply.

Cultural activities such as Vietnam Day and a Vietnamese film week have been organised to promote the country’s image in Greece, the ambassador said.

Greek partners at the event expressed their admiration for Vietnam’s achievements and affirmed their willingness to further support business connectivity and cooperation in areas such as maritime affairs, agriculture and labour./.

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