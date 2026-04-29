Politics

Vietnam values traditional friendship, Strategic Partnership with Belarus: official

The Belaya Rus Party consistently regards Vietnam and the CPV as a priority direction and a leading partner in Southeast Asia, its leader affirmed.

Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu (Photo published by VNA)
Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu (Photo published by VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam always attaches importance to and wishes to unceasingly strengthen its traditional friendship and Strategic Partnership with Belarus, a senior official has said.

Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu, who is also a member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made the statement while chairing an online meeting with Chairwoman of the Belaya Rus Party of Belarus Olga Chemodanova on April 28.

Speaking at the meeting, Vu congratulated the Belaya Rus Party on the success of its fourth Congress, expressing confidence that the implementation of its policies and decisions will help build a strong party, thus contributing to Belarus’s development and prosperity, improving people’s living standards, and enhancing the country’s international standing.

The deputy minister also briefed the Belarusian official on the key orientations and new priorities in the domestic and foreign policies of the CPV following its 14th National Congress, as well as the consolidation of Vietnam’s new leadership, headed by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.

For her part, Chemodanova congratulated the CPV on its successful 14th Congress and praised Vietnam’s significant achievements in national construction and development under the CPV’s leadership.

The Belaya Rus Party consistently regards Vietnam and the CPV as a priority direction and a leading partner in Southeast Asia, she affirmed.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged information on the formation, development, organisational structures and activities of their respective parties, as well as major programmes, goals and decisions adopted at the 14th National Congress of the CPV and the fourth Congress of the Belaya Rus Party. They also discussed orientations for enhancing cooperation between the two parties, thereby reinforcing the political foundation and further deepening the traditional friendship and Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The officials expressed satisfaction with the positive developments in Vietnam – Belarus cooperation, especially following the visit to Belarus by Party General Secretary To Lam and the establishment of the Strategic Partnership in May 2025.

They agreed that there remains substantial potential and opportunities to expand cooperation across all fields, including politics – diplomacy, economy – trade, science – technology, education – training, culture and tourism. Both sides pledged to enhance collaboration, exchange information and share experiences between the two parties to boost mutual understanding and support bilateral relations for the benefit of both peoples.

On this occasion, Vu conveyed regards and best wishes from CPV leaders and from Politburo member and Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung to Chemodanova. In return, the Belaya Rus Party leader asked him to extend her sincere thanks and best regards to Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, other CPV leaders, and Trung./.

VNA
#Belarus #Vietnam-Belarus relations #Vietnam-Belarus strategic partnership #Communist Party of Vietnam #Belaya Rus Party Belarus Vietnam
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