Party Secretariat’s permanent member pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in Nghe An

Nghe An (VNA) – Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu on April 29 led a working delegation to offer flowers and incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Kim Lien Special National Relic Site in the central province of Nghe An.



The visit took place on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30), and ahead of the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 - 2026).



Joining the delegation were Party Central Committee members, including Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, standing deputy head of the Party Central Office, and Bui Quang Huy, First Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee. Local leaders from Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces also attended.



At the ceremony, Tu and his entourage expressed profound gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh, the great leader of the Party and the Vietnamese people, a national liberation hero and the founder of the Communist Party of Vietnam. They affirmed that the late leader's immense contributions and noble example continue to inspire the nation, while his thought, morality and style remain a guiding compass for Vietnam’s revolutionary path.



They pledged to uphold his legacy by promoting unity, striving to fulfil assigned tasks and contributing to building a prosperous and civilised Vietnam, in line with his lifelong aspirations.



Earlier the same day, Tu and the delegation visited and presented gifts to Heroic Vietnamese Mother Tran Thi Em, 88, in Dai Hue commune. Her husband and son both sacrificed their lives for the nation. Expressing deep gratitude for her family’s sacrifices, the Party official reaffirmed that the Party, State and people always honour and remember the great contributions of war martyrs and national contributors./.

VNA