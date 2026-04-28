Politics

Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on 51st anniversary of national reunification

The delegation solemnly expressed profound gratitude and deep respect for President Ho Chi Minh’s great contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation. The late leader devoted his entire life to the service of the people and the country, leading the Party and the people to glorious victories.

A high-ranking delegation of the Party Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly (NA), the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee lays wreaths and pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader's mausoleum on April 28 morning. (Photo: VNA)
A high-ranking delegation of the Party Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly (NA), the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee lays wreaths and pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader's mausoleum on April 28 morning. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A high-ranking delegation of the Party Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly (NA), the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader's mausoleum on April 28 morning, on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2026).

Among those attending the ceremony were Politburo members: Party General Secretary and State President To Lam; Prime Minister Le Minh Hung; NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man; Standing Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu; and Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the VFF Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai.

Former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh; former Chairpersons of the National Assembly: Nguyen Sinh Hung and Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan; former Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh; former Standing Member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong, along with other members of the Politburo, Secretaries of the Party Central Committee, State Vice Presidents, Vice Chairpersons of the National Assembly, Deputy Prime Ministers, leaders of the Party and State, and leaders of central committees, ministries, sectors, and organisations also attended the memorial ceremony.

vnanet-pay-tribute.jpg
The delegation pays tribute to fallen combatants at the Monument for Heroic Martyrs on Bac Son street. (Photo: VNA)

The delegation solemnly expressed profound gratitude and deep respect for President Ho Chi Minh’s great contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation. The late leader devoted his entire life to the service of the people and the country, leading the Party and the people to glorious victories.

The wreath laid by the delegation carried the inscription: “Eternal gratitude to great President Ho Chi Minh”.

vnanet-4.jpg
The delegation of the Central Military Commission - the Ministry of National Defence visits the mausoleum to pay their respects to the late President. (Photo: VNA)

Delegations from the Central Military Commission - the Ministry of National Defence; the Central Public Security Party Committee - the Ministry of Public Security; and the Party Committee, People's Council, and People's Committee of Hanoi also visited the mausoleum to pay their respects to the late President.

Later, the delegations laid wreaths and offered incense at the Monument for Heroic Martyrs on Bac Son street near the mausoleum./.

Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

On the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2026), a delegation of leaders and representatives from the Party Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly, the Government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, as well as ministries, sectors and Hanoi authorities, laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on April 28 morning.

VNA
#Party #State leaders #tribute to President Ho Chi Minh #national reunification
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

On the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2026), a delegation of leaders and representatives from the Party Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly, the Government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, as well as ministries, sectors and Hanoi authorities, laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on April 28 morning.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man and officials offer incense to President Ho Chi Minh at Chung Son Temple on February 28. (Photo: VNA)

NA leader pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in Nghe An

At the Kim Lien Special National Relic Site, the NA leader and his delegation paid solemn tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, a great leader of the Party and people, a hero of national liberation, and the one who laid the foundation for the Vietnamese NA and affirmed the role of the supreme body of State power throughout his life-long career dedicated to the nation.

See more

Ambassador Do Hung Viet (centre), Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the UN chairs the opening session of the 11th Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) in New York on April 27. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam chairs inaugural session of 11th NPT Review Conference

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the UN, and the president-designate of the conference, has underscored a spirit of constructive engagement, dialogue and multilateral cooperation in his remarks ahead of the conference, reaffirming Vietnam’s consistent support for comprehensive and non-discriminatory nuclear disarmament.

Vietnamese leaders extend greetings on national days of foreign countries

Vietnamese leaders extend greetings on national days of foreign countries

On the 66th Independence Day of Togo (April 27, 1960–2026), Party General Secretary and State President To Lam sent a message of congratulations to President Jean-Lucien Savi de Tové. Prime Minister Le Minh Hung also conveyed greetings to President of Togo’s Council of Ministers Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam at the working session with the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader urges Ho Chi Minh City to turn strategic resolutions into tangible outcomes

Expressing confidence in the city’s tradition of dynamism, creativity, and solidarity, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam said Ho Chi Minh City will continue to innovate, make breakthroughs, and successfully fulfil its goals, maintaining its role as the country’s economic locomotive and a leading growth pole in the region.

Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam promotes practical disarmament measures

In the field of nuclear non-proliferation, Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, underscored the role of safeguards mechanisms, stressing that countries’ right to access nuclear technology for peaceful purposes must be ensured in line with safety, security and non-proliferation standards.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy in Greece)

Ambassador updates Greek media on Vietnam’s renewal achievements

The ambassador noted that Vietnam has evolved from an economy plagued by hyperinflation into one of the region’s most dynamic performers, posting GDP growth of 8.02% in 2025. The country has reached upper middle-income status, with per capita income of 5,026 USD.

The Vietnamese delegation attends the 224th session of the UNESCO Executive Board. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam supports UNESCO's people-centred approach, multilateral cooperation: official

Van affirmed Vietnam’s support for the UNESCO80 reform roadmap, focusing on the organisation’s core mandate, priority areas, interdisciplinary approach, and the special status of the Vietnam National Commission for UNESCO, and UNESCO representative offices, alongside efforts to diversify resources and strengthen global partnerships to enhance the organisation’s effectiveness.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam addresses the working session with the Standing Board of the Da Nang Municipal Party Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader urges Da Nang city to develop into major national growth pole

General Secretary and President Lam expressed his confidence that, with its tradition of dynamism and innovation and with strong support from the central authorities, Da Nang will overcome challenges and realise its vision of becoming a major national growth pole and a modern, smart, and worth-living coastal city with strong regional competitiveness.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (right), who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, attends a ceremony to confer the title of "Hero of the People's Armed Forces" on Military Region 5. (Photo: VNA)

Top leader requests Military Region 5 to play core role in building all-people defence

To fulfil tasks in the new period, the top leader asked the armed forces of Military Region 5 to thoroughly grasp and effectively implement the Party’s guidelines on military and defence, and national protection. They were urged to stay proactive, improve research and forecasting capacity, and avoid passivity or surprise in any circumstances.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and delegates pay tribute to fallen combatants at the Da Nang City Memorial. (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary, State President offers incense in tribute to fallen heroes in Da Nang

In a solemn and sacred atmosphere, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam and delegates observed a moment of silence, respectfully bowing their heads to express their boundless gratitude and profound remembrance of the immense contributions of the heroic martyrs, compatriots, and comrades, who, with fervent patriotism and unwavering unity, fought bravely and sacrificed themselves for the cause of national liberation, building and protecting the socialist Vietnamese Fatherland.

Delegates at the 14th Meeting of the ASEAN–New Zealand Joint Cooperation Committee, held at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta on April 24. (Photo: ASEAN Secretariat)

Vietnam co-chairs 14th ASEAN–New Zealand Joint Cooperation Committee meeting

Vietnam encourages New Zealand to continue its active engagement in both ASEAN–New Zealand frameworks and ASEAN-led mechanisms such as the East Asia Summit (EAS), ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM+), and Expanded ASEAN Maritime Forum (EAMF), contributing to trust-building, dialogue, cooperation, and conflict prevention in the region.