Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

On the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2026), a delegation of leaders and representatives from the Party Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly, the Government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, as well as ministries, sectors and Hanoi authorities, laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on April 28 morning.