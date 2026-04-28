Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

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A delegation of incumbent and former Party and State leaders, led by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, lays wreaths and pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)
A delegation of incumbent and former Party and State leaders, led by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, lays wreaths and pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)
The delegation, led by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, observes a moment of silence in remembrance of President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)
The delegation, led by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, observes a moment of silence in remembrance of President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)
A delegation from the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security lays wreaths and pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)
A delegation from the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security lays wreaths and pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)
A delegation from the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security lays wreaths and pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)
A delegation from the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security lays wreaths and pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)
A delegation from the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence lays wreaths and pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)
A delegation from the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence lays wreaths and pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)
A delegation from the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence lays wreaths and pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)
A delegation from the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence lays wreaths and pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)
A delegation from the Hanoi Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hanoi lays wreaths and pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA) ​
A delegation from the Hanoi Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hanoi lays wreaths and pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA) ​
Immediately after paying tribute at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, the delegation representing the Party Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly, the Government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, along with ministries, sectors and Hanoi authorities, laid wreaths at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs in Hanoi. In the photo: A delegation of incumbent and former Party and State leaders, led by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, pays tribute to fallen heroes and martyrs. (Photo: VNA)
Immediately after paying tribute at the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, the delegation representing the Party Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly, the Government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, along with ministries, sectors and Hanoi authorities, laid wreaths at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs in Hanoi. In the photo: A delegation of incumbent and former Party and State leaders, led by Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, pays tribute to fallen heroes and martyrs. (Photo: VNA)
The delegation from the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security pays tribute to fallen heroes and martyrs. (Photo: VNA)
The delegation from the Central Public Security Party Committee and the Ministry of Public Security pays tribute to fallen heroes and martyrs. (Photo: VNA)
The delegation from the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence lays wreaths at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs. (Photo: VNA)
The delegation from the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence lays wreaths at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs. (Photo: VNA)
The delegation from the Hanoi Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hanoi pays tribute to fallen heroes and martyrs. (Photo: VNA)
The delegation from the Hanoi Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hanoi pays tribute to fallen heroes and martyrs. (Photo: VNA)
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Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

On the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – April 30, 2026), a delegation of leaders and representatives from the Party Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly, the Government, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, as well as ministries, sectors and Hanoi authorities, laid wreaths and paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on April 28 morning.

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