Leaders offer incense in tribute to Hung Kings
Party General Secretary and President To Lam, together with incumbent and former leaders of the Party and State, set out for Nghia Linh Mountain to offer incense in tribute to the Hung Kings, on April 26 morning (the 10th day of the third lunar month) — the Hung Kings Commemoration Day — at the Special National Historical Relic Site of Hung Temple in the northern province of Phu Tho.
#Hung Kings Commemoration Day #Special National Historical Relic Site of Hung Temple #Phu Tho province #Vietnam #Vietnamplus #Vietnam News Agency