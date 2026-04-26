Leaders offer incense in tribute to Hung Kings

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The ceremonial palanquin procession prepares to set out for Nghia Linh Mountain, where the Hung Kings are worshipped. (Photo: VNA)
The ceremonial palanquin procession prepares to set out for Nghia Linh Mountain, where the Hung Kings are worshipped. (Photo: VNA)
The ceremonial palanquin procession advances up Nghia Linh Mountain, where the Hung Kings are worshipped. (Photo: VNA)
The ceremonial palanquin procession advances up Nghia Linh Mountain, where the Hung Kings are worshipped. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and President To Lam, together with incumbent and former leaders of the Party and State, set out for Nghia Linh Mountain to offer incense in tribute to the Hung Kings. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and President To Lam, together with incumbent and former leaders of the Party and State, set out for Nghia Linh Mountain to offer incense in tribute to the Hung Kings. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and President To Lam, together with incumbent and former leaders of the Party and State, set out for Nghia Linh Mountain to offer incense in commemoration of the Hung Kings. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and President To Lam, together with incumbent and former leaders of the Party and State, set out for Nghia Linh Mountain to offer incense in commemoration of the Hung Kings. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and President To Lam, together with incumbent and former leaders of the Party and State, pay tributes to Hung Kings. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and President To Lam, together with incumbent and former leaders of the Party and State, pay tributes to Hung Kings. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and President To Lam, together with incumbent and former leaders of the Party and State, pay tributes to Hung Kings. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and President To Lam, together with incumbent and former leaders of the Party and State, pay tributes to Hung Kings. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and President To Lam offers incense at Thuong Temple. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and President To Lam offers incense at Thuong Temple. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and President To Lam offers incense at Thuong Temple. (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary and President To Lam offers incense at Thuong Temple. (Photo: VNA)
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Leaders offer incense in tribute to Hung Kings

Party General Secretary and President To Lam, together with incumbent and former leaders of the Party and State, set out for Nghia Linh Mountain to offer incense in tribute to the Hung Kings, on April 26 morning (the 10th day of the third lunar month) — the Hung Kings Commemoration Day — at the Special National Historical Relic Site of Hung Temple in the northern province of Phu Tho.

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