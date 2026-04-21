Mobile Police: A “steel shield” safeguarding social order and people’s lives

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On June 14, 2022, the National Assembly plenary session passes the Law on Mobile Police. (Photo: VNA)
On June 14, 2022, the National Assembly plenary session passes the Law on Mobile Police. (Photo: VNA)
Mobile Police unit takes part in a parade marking the 50th anniversary of the force’s traditional day (April 15, 1974 – 2024) and the awarding of the title Hero of the People’s Armed Forces for the second time. (Photo: VNA)
Mobile Police unit takes part in a parade marking the 50th anniversary of the force’s traditional day (April 15, 1974 – 2024) and the awarding of the title Hero of the People’s Armed Forces for the second time. (Photo: VNA)
Specialised armoured vehicles of the Mobile Police join the parade marking the 50th anniversary of the force’s traditional day (April 15, 1974 – 2024) and the awarding of the title Hero of the People’s Armed Forces for the second time. (Photo: VNA)
Specialised armoured vehicles of the Mobile Police join the parade marking the 50th anniversary of the force’s traditional day (April 15, 1974 – 2024) and the awarding of the title Hero of the People’s Armed Forces for the second time. (Photo: VNA)
Specialised patrol motorbikes of the Mobile Police participate in the parade marking the 50th anniversary of the force’s traditional day (April 15, 1974 – 2024) and the awarding of the title Hero of the People’s Armed Forces for the second time. (Photo: VNA)
Specialised patrol motorbikes of the Mobile Police participate in the parade marking the 50th anniversary of the force’s traditional day (April 15, 1974 – 2024) and the awarding of the title Hero of the People’s Armed Forces for the second time. (Photo: VNA)
The Calvary Fore of the Mobile Police unit under the Mobile Police High Command, Ministry of Public Security, makes its debut parade at Ba Dinh Square (June 8, 2020). (Photo: VNA)
The Calvary Fore of the Mobile Police unit under the Mobile Police High Command, Ministry of Public Security, makes its debut parade at Ba Dinh Square (June 8, 2020). (Photo: VNA)
Police dogs train for participation in the parade marking the 50th anniversary of the force (April 15, 1974-2024). (Photo: VNA)
Police dogs train for participation in the parade marking the 50th anniversary of the force (April 15, 1974-2024). (Photo: VNA)
Soldiers from the Mobile Police reserve battalion of Hoa Binh provincial police perform combat drills. (Photo: VNA)
Soldiers from the Mobile Police reserve battalion of Hoa Binh provincial police perform combat drills. (Photo: VNA)
A police dog jumps through a ring of fire during training. (Photo: VNA)
A police dog jumps through a ring of fire during training. (Photo: VNA)
Mobile Police forces conduct river manoeuvres, preparing for hostage rescue operations during an anti-terrorism drill. (Photo: VNA)
Mobile Police forces conduct river manoeuvres, preparing for hostage rescue operations during an anti-terrorism drill. (Photo: VNA)
Mobile Police officers and soldiers build a temporary bridge across a stream to assist residents of Na Ca village, Muong Chanh commune, Mai Son district, Son La province. (Photo: VNA)
Mobile Police officers and soldiers build a temporary bridge across a stream to assist residents of Na Ca village, Muong Chanh commune, Mai Son district, Son La province. (Photo: VNA)
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Mobile Police: A “steel shield” safeguarding social order and people’s lives

The Mobile Police is a core armed force of the People’s Public Security, tasked with protecting national security and maintaining social order and safety. Equipped with specialised gear, the force serves as a “steel shield” against terrorism, riots and dangerous crime, helping ensure a safe environment for social activities and national development.

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