Mobile Police: A “steel shield” safeguarding social order and people’s lives
The Mobile Police is a core armed force of the People’s Public Security, tasked with protecting national security and maintaining social order and safety. Equipped with specialised gear, the force serves as a “steel shield” against terrorism, riots and dangerous crime, helping ensure a safe environment for social activities and national development.
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