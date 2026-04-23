RoK First Lady attends Korea Culture and Tourism Festival in Hanoi

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Madame Kim Hae Kyung, spouse of Republic of Korea President Lee Jae Myung, attends the Korea Culture and Tourism Festival 2026 in Hanoi. (Photo: Pham Kien - VNA)
Madame Kim Hae Kyung, spouse of Republic of Korea President Lee Jae Myung, attends the Korea Culture and Tourism Festival 2026 in Hanoi. (Photo: Pham Kien - VNA)
Madame Kim Hae Kyung, spouse of Republic of Korea President Lee Jae Myung, and delegates take part in a baking activity at the festival. (Photo: Pham Kien - VNA)
Madame Kim Hae Kyung, spouse of Republic of Korea President Lee Jae Myung, and delegates take part in a baking activity at the festival. (Photo: Pham Kien - VNA)
Madame Kim Hae Kyung, spouse of Republic of Korea President Lee Jae Myung, and delegates make black sesame macarons at the festival. (Photo: Pham Kien - VNA)
Madame Kim Hae Kyung, spouse of Republic of Korea President Lee Jae Myung, and delegates make black sesame macarons at the festival. (Photo: Pham Kien - VNA)
Madame Kim Hae Kyung, spouse of Republic of Korea President Lee Jae Myung, presents the cakes she made to participants. (Photo: Pham Kien - VNA)
Madame Kim Hae Kyung, spouse of Republic of Korea President Lee Jae Myung, presents the cakes she made to participants. (Photo: Pham Kien - VNA)
Madame Kim Hae Kyung, spouse of Republic of Korea President Lee Jae Myung, and delegates make bibimbap with gochujang at the festival. (Photo: Pham Kien - VNA)
Madame Kim Hae Kyung, spouse of Republic of Korea President Lee Jae Myung, and delegates make bibimbap with gochujang at the festival. (Photo: Pham Kien - VNA)
Madame Kim Hae Kyung, spouse of Republic of Korea President Lee Jae Myung, and delegates make bibimbap with gochujang at the festival. (Photo: Pham Kien - VNA)
Madame Kim Hae Kyung, spouse of Republic of Korea President Lee Jae Myung, and delegates make bibimbap with gochujang at the festival. (Photo: Pham Kien - VNA)
Madame Kim Hae Kyung, spouse of Republic of Korea President Lee Jae Myung, at the Korea Culture and Tourism Festival 2026 in Hanoi. (Photo: Pham Kien - VNA)
Madame Kim Hae Kyung, spouse of Republic of Korea President Lee Jae Myung, at the Korea Culture and Tourism Festival 2026 in Hanoi. (Photo: Pham Kien - VNA)
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RoK First Lady attends Korea Culture and Tourism Festival in Hanoi

Madame Kim Hae Kyung, spouse of Republic of Korea President Lee Jae Myung, attended the Korea Culture and Tourism Festival 2026 in Hanoi on April 23. The event was jointly organised by the Korea Tourism Organisation and the Korean Cultural Centre in Vietnam.

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