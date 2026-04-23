RoK First Lady attends Korea Culture and Tourism Festival in Hanoi
Madame Kim Hae Kyung, spouse of Republic of Korea President Lee Jae Myung, attended the Korea Culture and Tourism Festival 2026 in Hanoi on April 23. The event was jointly organised by the Korea Tourism Organisation and the Korean Cultural Centre in Vietnam.
#President of the Republic of Korea Lee Jae Myung #Vietnam South Korea relations #Vietnam Korea cooperation #Madame Kim Hae Kyung #spouse of Republic of Korea President Lee Jae Myung