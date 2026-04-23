Suoi Giang’s Shan Tuyet tea rises from local heritage to national brand
With favourable natural conditions, a long history of cultivation, and a development orientation under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme, Suoi Giang’s Shan Tuyet tea is steadily enhancing its value and expanding its market reach.
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