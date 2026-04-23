Suoi Giang’s Shan Tuyet tea rises from local heritage to national brand

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Located at an altitude of 1,300–1,400 metres above sea level, Suoi Giang (Lao Cai province) is home to stilt houses lining the hillsides, surrounded by lush greenery and a cool year-round climate – ideal conditions for Shan Tuyet tea to thrive. (Photo: published by VNA)
Located at an altitude of 1,300–1,400 metres above sea level, Suoi Giang (Lao Cai province) is home to stilt houses lining the hillsides, surrounded by lush greenery and a cool year-round climate – ideal conditions for Shan Tuyet tea to thrive. (Photo: published by VNA)
When poured into a cup, Shan Tuyet tea reveals its amber-red colour. This is the stage when the tea maker checks the dryness and aroma, preparing for tasting. (Photo: published by VNA)
When poured into a cup, Shan Tuyet tea reveals its amber-red colour. This is the stage when the tea maker checks the dryness and aroma, preparing for tasting. (Photo: published by VNA)
Before machinery was introduced, Suoi Giang locals process Shan Tuyet tea using manual rolling methods – a technique requiring skill and experience. (Photo: published by VNA)
Before machinery was introduced, Suoi Giang locals process Shan Tuyet tea using manual rolling methods – a technique requiring skill and experience. (Photo: published by VNA)
Machine rolling helps shape the Shan Tuyet tea leaves more evenly. The grooves on the rolling table release essential oils, creating the tea’s rich and distinctive highland flavour. (Photo: published by VNA)
Machine rolling helps shape the Shan Tuyet tea leaves more evenly. The grooves on the rolling table release essential oils, creating the tea’s rich and distinctive highland flavour. (Photo: published by VNA)
Fresh tea buds are placed into a machine for “enzyme deactivation” (pan-firing). This process helps preserve the tea’s green colour and removes the strong flavour of fresh leaves. (Photo: published by VNA)
Fresh tea buds are placed into a machine for “enzyme deactivation” (pan-firing). This process helps preserve the tea’s green colour and removes the strong flavour of fresh leaves. (Photo: published by VNA)
Natural sun-drying allows the tea leaves to dry gradually, preserving their original colour and, notably, the fine silvery-white hairs covering the buds – the most prized feature of Suoi Giang tea. (Photo: published by VNA)
Natural sun-drying allows the tea leaves to dry gradually, preserving their original colour and, notably, the fine silvery-white hairs covering the buds – the most prized feature of Suoi Giang tea. (Photo: published by VNA)
Each bud carries not only the flavour of the mountains but also the hope for a more stable livelihood for local people. (Photo: published by VNA)
Each bud carries not only the flavour of the mountains but also the hope for a more stable livelihood for local people. (Photo: published by VNA)
A layer of green moss covering the trunks of Shan Tuyet tea trees is a distinctive feature of ancient trees growing in a cool, humid climate year-round. (Photo: published by VNA)
A layer of green moss covering the trunks of Shan Tuyet tea trees is a distinctive feature of ancient trees growing in a cool, humid climate year-round. (Photo: published by VNA)
Ancient Shan Tuyet tea trees in Suoi Giang are large in size, with trunks so wide that they require one to two people to embrace, and many are hundreds of years old. (Photo: published by VNA)
Ancient Shan Tuyet tea trees in Suoi Giang are large in size, with trunks so wide that they require one to two people to embrace, and many are hundreds of years old. (Photo: published by VNA)
Hmong ethnic women head to the hills to harvest Shan Tuyet tea, beginning a familiar day of work among the ancient tea groves. (Photo: published by VNA) ​
Hmong ethnic women head to the hills to harvest Shan Tuyet tea, beginning a familiar day of work among the ancient tea groves. (Photo: published by VNA) ​
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Suoi Giang’s Shan Tuyet tea rises from local heritage to national brand

With favourable natural conditions, a long history of cultivation, and a development orientation under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) programme, Suoi Giang’s Shan Tuyet tea is steadily enhancing its value and expanding its market reach.

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