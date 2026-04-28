Politics

Senior Party official pays tribute to fallen heroes in Dien Bien province

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and his entourage expressed their boundless gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh, and General Vo Nguyen Giap - the revered leader of the Vietnam People’s Army, who led the armed forces and people to historic victories. They also honoured those who brought glory to the country, enabling present and future generations to continue the legacy of their predecessors in building a prosperous and powerful Vietnam.

Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu leads a high-ranking delegation to pay tribute to fallen heroes in Dien Bien province on April 28. (Photo: VNA)
Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu leads a high-ranking delegation to pay tribute to fallen heroes in Dien Bien province on April 28. (Photo: VNA)

Dien Bien (VNA) – Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu on April 28 led a high-ranking delegation to offer incense and lay wreaths at the Temple of Dien Bien Phu Martyrs in Dien Bien province in tribute to fallen heroes, youth volunteers, and those who bravely fought and sacrificed their lives at the Dien Bien Phu battlefield.

This is part of activities in celebration of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 - 2026) and 72 years of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 – 2026).

The delegation expressed their boundless gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh, and General Vo Nguyen Giap - the revered leader of the Vietnam People’s Army, who led the armed forces and people to historic victories. They also honoured those who brought glory to the country, enabling present and future generations to continue the legacy of their predecessors in building a prosperous and powerful Vietnam.

The delegation later visited the A1 National Martyrs’ Cemetery, the resting place of national heroes such as To Vinh Dien, Phan Dinh Giot, Be Van Dan, and Tran Can, along with 641 others who fell during the historic Dien Bien Phu Campaign.

On the same day morning, the delegation visited and presented gifts to Vu Thi Dan, the 102-year-old mother of martyr Do Van Thu, and the family of war invalid Dinh Van Ban, who was wounded on October 29, 1975 while fighting on the southern battlefield./.


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