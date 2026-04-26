Party General Secretary, State President pays tribute to predecessor leaders

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President To Lam offered incense and flowers in tribute to late senior leaders at their private residences in Ho Chi Minh City on April 26, on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975 – 2026.



Those commemorated included former Party General Secretaries Le Duan and Nguyen Van Linh; former Chairman of the Council of State Vo Chi Cong; former State President Le Duc Anh; former Chairman of the Council of Ministers Pham Hung; and former Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet.



Party General Secretary, State President To Lam and his entouage visit and extend regards to the family of former General Secretary Le Duan. (Photo; VNA)

Former General Secretary Le Duan (1907 – 1986), a distinguished disciple of President Ho Chi Minh, devoted 60 years to the revolutionary cause, including 26 consecutive years as First Secretary and General Secretary of the Party Central Committee. His life and career embodied dedication to national independence, reunification, and the socialist path.



Former General Secretary Nguyen Van Linh (1915 – 1998) was a steadfast and devoted communist leader who dedicated his life to the cause of national independence, socialism, and people’s happiness. For nearly 70 years serving the revolution across localities and sectors, he consistently demonstrated wholehearted dedication to the Party and the people.



Party General Secretary, State President To Lam and his entourage visit and extend regards to the family of former Chairman of the Council of State Vo Chi Cong. (Photo: VNA)

Former Chairman of the Council of State Vo Chi Cong (1912 -2011) was a loyal and exemplary revolutionary leader who devoted nearly 80 years to the struggle for national liberation and the cause of national construction and defence. He was widely respected for his integrity, humility, and dedication to the people.



Former State President General Le Duc Anh (1920 – 2019) dedicated over 80 years to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation, with major contributions. His revolutionary life stands as a shining example for people to learn and follow.



Former Chairman of the Council of Ministers Pham Hung (1912 – 1988) was steadfast revolutionary, a distinguished disciple of President Ho Chi Minh, and a respected leader of the Party, State and people. With over six decades participating in the revolution, he exemplified patriotism, simplicity, and devotion to the people.



Former Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet (1922 – 2008) was one of the key leaders of the Party during critical periods of national development. His life and career are the embodiment of a loyal revolutionary and an excellent leader who dedicated his life to the country and the people.



General Secretary and President Lam and his entourage paid solemn tribute to the late revolutionaries, honouring their immense contributions to the Party and the nation. They expressed deep gratitude for the late leaders’ lifelong dedication and significant contributions to the Party and the nation’s revolutionary cause.



They also extended their best wishes to the families of the late leaders, inquiring about their well-being and living conditions./.