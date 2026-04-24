Politics

UN Secretary-General backs Vietnam’s presidency of NPT Review Conference

Vietnam always values the UN’s support throughout its development and international integration, and looks forward to deepening cooperation across all pillars of the UN’s work, including peace and security, sustainable development and human rights.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (right) and Ambassador Do Hung Viet, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN (Photo: Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN)
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (right) and Ambassador Do Hung Viet, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN (Photo: Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN)

Hanoi (VNA) – United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed strong support for Vietnam’s role in presiding over the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), underscoring confidence in constructive outcomes that contribute to global peace and security.

He showed his support at a meeting with Ambassador Do Hung Viet, Head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN, at the UN Headquarters in New York on April 23, during which they exchanged views on Vietnam–UN cooperation and preparations for the upcoming NPT Review Conference.

According to the UN chief, the evolving international political and security landscape poses complex challenges to disarmament and non-proliferation mechanisms. In this context, he reaffirmed his backing for Vietnam and Ambassador Viet in their leadership role at the forthcoming conference. Guterres also commended Vietnam’s contributions to multilateralism and expressed his desire to further strengthen cooperation between the UN and Vietnam, particularly in areas such as sustainable development and the settlement of global challenges.

For his part, Viet, as President-designate of the 11th NPT Review Conference, expressed appreciation for the UN Secretariat’s continued support and coordination. He highlighted the significance of the conference and voiced hope for the Secretary-General’s ongoing backing to help facilitate substantive and consensus-driven results.

The diplomat noted that Vietnam always values the UN’s support throughout its development and international integration, and looks forward to deepening cooperation across all pillars of the UN’s work, including peace and security, sustainable development and human rights.

Signed in 1968 and entering into force in 1970, the NPT is the cornerstone of the global non-proliferation and disarmament regime, with 191 member states. Vietnam acceded to the treaty in 1982.

Since its entry into force, the NPT Review Conference has been held every five years to assess implementation and advance the treaty’s universality. The 11th edition is scheduled to take place at UN Headquarters in New York from April 27 to May 22.

Following consensus among member states and nomination by the Non-Aligned Movement, Vietnam will assume the presidency of the conference, with Ambassador Viet entrusted with leading the process./.

VNA
#11th NPT Review Conference #Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons #UN Secretary-General #Antonio Guterres #Ambassador Do Hung Viet
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