Politics

Top Vietnamese leader holds phone talks with Australian Prime Minister

The Vietnamese leader affirmed that Australia is a trusted friend and a Comprehensive Strategic Partner with growing stature, sharing many strategic interests and common priorities with Vietnam, including inclusive development, green transition, digital economy and strategic autonomy.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam on April 24 holds phone talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam on April 24 holds phone talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam on April 24 held phone talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.​

In the phone conversation, PM Albanese congratulated General Secretary Lam on being elected State President by the 16th National Assembly. He affirmed that Australia attaches importance to and wants to further strengthen ties with Vietnam across all fields.​

The Australian leader expressed his impression of Vietnam’s rapid and comprehensive development, attributing the achievements to the leadership of the CPV. He reaffirmed Australia’s readiness to accompany and support Vietnam in its reform efforts to help the Southeast Asian nation realise the goal of becoming a high-income country by 2045.​

PM Albanese stressed that Australia’s stability, security and prosperity are closely linked with Southeast Asia, in which Vietnam is one of leading important partners, while reiterating strong support for the central role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).​

For his part, General Secretary and State President Lam congratulated PM Albanese and the Labour Party on their victory in the May 2025 general election and spoke highly of Australia’s effective governance policies, including macroeconomic stabilisation, social welfare, energy transition and green economy development. He expressed his confidence that Australia will continue to prosper and contribute to peace, stability and development in the region and the world.​

The Vietnamese leader affirmed that Australia is a trusted friend and a Comprehensive Strategic Partner with growing stature, sharing many strategic interests and common priorities with Vietnam, including inclusive development, green transition, digital economy and strategic autonomy.

​Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the strong, substantive and effective development of the bilateral ties, noting that around 96% of the Action Programme for implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the 2024–2027 period has been completed on schedule.

vnanet-potal-tong-bi-thu-chu-tich-nuoc-to-lam-dien-dam-voi-thu-tuong-australia-8723544.jpg
In the phone conservation, General Secretary and State President Lam congratulates PM Albanese and the Labour Party on their victory in the May 2025 general election. (Photo: VNA)

They also discussed global and regional challenges, including the impact of international tensions on supply chains, agreeing to enhance coordination on issues of mutual concern such as maritime security and safety, and energy security.

​The two sides agreed to enhance political trust through regular exchanges at all levels, while promoting cooperation in the fields of defence-security, trade-investment, science-technology, digital transformation, climate change response, energy and maritime affairs.

Party General Secretary and State President Lam suggested the Australian Government continue creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese intellectuals, experts, scientists and nationals in Australia, while promoting Vietnamese cultural values among Australian people.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese leader expressed his wish to welcome PM Albanese to visit Vietnam again, and the Australian PM also invited General Secretary and President Lam to visit Australia at an appropriate time./.

VNA
#Vietnam-Australia #Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese #phone talks #inclusive development #green transition #digital economy #strategic autonomy
Follow VietnamPlus

Resolution in Action

International integration

Related News

Vietnamese Consul General Nguyen Thanh Ha (L) presents a Certificate of Merit from the Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs to Associate Professor Dr Duong Thi Hong Lien of Curtin University. (Photo: VNA)

Overseas scholar honoured for contributions to national development, Vietnam - Australia ties

The Certificate of Merit recognises Lien’s leadership in 10 Australia-funded projects implemented at Curtin University since 2022, focusing on key areas including energy transition, carbon market development, digital transformation and policy building. Notably, a capacity-building programme for around 200 Vietnamese officials and leaders has helped enhance human resources and promote practical cooperation between the two countries.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam (right) meets with Simon White, President of the Australia–Vietnam Business Council Queensland (AVBCQ), at the Vietnamese Embassy in Canberra. (Photo: VNA)

Australia firms encouraged to boost investment links with Vietnam

Simon White, President of the Australia-Vietnam Business Council in Queensland (AVBCQ), said AVBCQ is advancing three investment projects in Vietnam: a wool manufacturing plant, the entry of a gluten-free bakery producer, and partnerships in hospital operations.

See more

Vice Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Van Hien speaks at the press briefing (Photo: VNA)

16th NA’s first session lays solid foundation for new legislative term

Speaking at a press briefing organised after the closing ceremony of the session, Vice Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Van Hien noted that the session was conducted in a scientific, reform-oriented and highly responsible manner, contributing to laying an important institutional and personnel foundation for the 16th NA term.

The bilingual photo book “The Nation's Festival – the Elections of Deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at All Levels for the 2026–2031 tenure" published by the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s Publishing House. (Photo: VNA)

Photo book on 16th National Assembly, 2026–2031 elections launched

The VNA Publishing House was tasked with compiling the photo book, which comprehensively portrays preparations, organisation and the successful conduct of the elections, followed by the NA’s first session. Editors, experts and designers worked intensively to complete the book in time for its release on the closing day of the session.

NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man speaks at the closing session. (Photo: VNA)

16th NA wraps up first session, completing key leadership appointments, legislative agenda

During the session, the NA passed nine laws and 31 resolutions, many of which received unanimous approval from all deputies present. The newly adopted policies aim to remove bottlenecks, respond promptly to practical needs, promote decentralisation alongside clearer accountability and introduce specific mechanisms to tackle stalled projects and unlock resources for socio-economic development.

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna addresses the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Estonia look to build long-term cooperation foundation

Highlighting Vietnam’s dynamism, the Estonian minister said businesses joining his delegation are keen to explore mutually beneficial partnerships with Vietnamese counterparts. He added that the visit aims not only to seek business opportunities but also to build trust and people-to-people connections, laying a solid foundation for long-term cooperation between the two countries.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh presents a souvernir to Dutch Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Raissa Marteaux at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City pledges deeper practical cooperation with Dutch partners

Speaking at a ceremony marking the Netherlands’ National Day (April 27) hosted by the Consulate General of the Netherlands in Ho Chi Minh City on April 23, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh reaffirmed the city’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Dutch partners across strategic sectors.

The National Assembly will vote on a number of important laws and resolutions on April 24, 2026 – the final working day of its first session. (Photo: VNA)

Final working day of 16th National Assembly’s 1st session

The resolutions include those on the approval of the final settlement of the 2024 State budget, and on the NA’s supervision programme for 2027 and on the establishment of the NA’s thematic supervision delegation for 2027, the NA resolution on the development of Vietnamese culture and another on piloting the public lawyer system, the resolution on the establishment of Dong Nai city as a centrally governed city, and the NA resolution on special mechanisms and policies to handle land law violations committed by organisations and individuals before the 2024 Land Law took effect, along with solutions to continue removing obstacles for long-delayed and outstanding projects.

Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the Lao Border Guard Command's headquarters in Vientiane. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, Laos strengthen defence cooperation

After more than 16 years of development, Unitel has become Laos’s leading telecom operator, with extensive infrastructure reaching remote and border areas, contributing to socio-economic development and improving living standards.

An overview of the first session of the 16th National Assembly. (Photo: VNA)

98.6% of voters' petitions resolved: National Assembly

Delivering a report on the supervision of petition handling at the NA's plenary meeting on April 23, Chairwoman of the NA's Committee for People's Aspirations and Supervision Le Thi Nga said of the total, the legislature and its bodies handled all 34 petitions under their remit, while the Government and central agencies resolved 1,182 out of 1,200 cases.

National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (right) meets with President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese legislature backs implementation of agreements inked with RoK: NA Chairman

Chairman Man reaffirmed Vietnam’s commitment to maintaining a transparent legal environment for foreign investors, including Korean firms seeking long-term and stable operations in the Southeast Asian country. He also welcomed expanding cultural and sports cooperation, including in e-sports, as a means of strengthening people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and RoK President Lee Jae Myung at their meeting in Hanoi on April 23. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam, RoK seek more balanced 150 billion USD trade by 2030

President Lee agreed with the proposals, affirming coordination with Vietnam to identify measures to raise bilateral trade to 150 billion USD by 2030 in a more balanced manner, and to facilitate deeper participation by Vietnamese firms in the RoK’s global supply chains.