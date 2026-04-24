Top Vietnamese leader holds phone talks with Australian Prime Minister

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam on April 24 held phone talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.​

In the phone conversation, PM Albanese congratulated General Secretary Lam on being elected State President by the 16th National Assembly. He affirmed that Australia attaches importance to and wants to further strengthen ties with Vietnam across all fields.​

The Australian leader expressed his impression of Vietnam’s rapid and comprehensive development, attributing the achievements to the leadership of the CPV. He reaffirmed Australia’s readiness to accompany and support Vietnam in its reform efforts to help the Southeast Asian nation realise the goal of becoming a high-income country by 2045.​

PM Albanese stressed that Australia’s stability, security and prosperity are closely linked with Southeast Asia, in which Vietnam is one of leading important partners, while reiterating strong support for the central role of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).​

For his part, General Secretary and State President Lam congratulated PM Albanese and the Labour Party on their victory in the May 2025 general election and spoke highly of Australia’s effective governance policies, including macroeconomic stabilisation, social welfare, energy transition and green economy development. He expressed his confidence that Australia will continue to prosper and contribute to peace, stability and development in the region and the world.​

The Vietnamese leader affirmed that Australia is a trusted friend and a Comprehensive Strategic Partner with growing stature, sharing many strategic interests and common priorities with Vietnam, including inclusive development, green transition, digital economy and strategic autonomy.

​Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the strong, substantive and effective development of the bilateral ties, noting that around 96% of the Action Programme for implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the 2024–2027 period has been completed on schedule.

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In the phone conservation, General Secretary and State President Lam congratulates PM Albanese and the Labour Party on their victory in the May 2025 general election. (Photo: VNA)

They also discussed global and regional challenges, including the impact of international tensions on supply chains, agreeing to enhance coordination on issues of mutual concern such as maritime security and safety, and energy security.

​The two sides agreed to enhance political trust through regular exchanges at all levels, while promoting cooperation in the fields of defence-security, trade-investment, science-technology, digital transformation, climate change response, energy and maritime affairs.

Party General Secretary and State President Lam suggested the Australian Government continue creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese intellectuals, experts, scientists and nationals in Australia, while promoting Vietnamese cultural values among Australian people.

On this occasion, the Vietnamese leader expressed his wish to welcome PM Albanese to visit Vietnam again, and the Australian PM also invited General Secretary and President Lam to visit Australia at an appropriate time./.

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