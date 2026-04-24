Politics

Final working day of 16th National Assembly’s 1st session

The resolutions include those on the approval of the final settlement of the 2024 State budget, and on the NA’s supervision programme for 2027 and on the establishment of the NA’s thematic supervision delegation for 2027, the NA resolution on the development of Vietnamese culture and another on piloting the public lawyer system, the resolution on the establishment of Dong Nai city as a centrally governed city, and the NA resolution on special mechanisms and policies to handle land law violations committed by organisations and individuals before the 2024 Land Law took effect, along with solutions to continue removing obstacles for long-delayed and outstanding projects.

The National Assembly will vote on a number of important laws and resolutions on April 24, 2026 – the final working day of its first session. (Photo: VNA)
The National Assembly will vote on a number of important laws and resolutions on April 24, 2026 – the final working day of its first session. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) will vote on a number of important laws and resolutions on April 24 – the final working day of its first session.

The resolutions include those on the approval of the final settlement of the 2024 State budget, and on the NA’s supervision programme for 2027 and on the establishment of the NA’s thematic supervision delegation for 2027, the NA resolution on the development of Vietnamese culture and another on piloting the public lawyer system, the resolution on the establishment of Dong Nai city as a centrally governed city, and the NA resolution on special mechanisms and policies to handle land law violations committed by organisations and individuals before the 2024 Land Law took effect, along with solutions to continue removing obstacles for long-delayed and outstanding projects.

There are also the resolution on the five-year socio-economic development plan for 2026–2030; one on the national five-year financial plan for 2026–2030 and the public debt borrowing and repayment plan for 2026–2030; one on the medium-term public investment plan for 2026–2030; and another of the 16th NA’s 1st session.

The legislature will also vote to adopt the Law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Personal Income Tax, the Law on Value Added Tax, the Law on Corporate Income Tax, and the Law on Special Consumption Tax.

On the morning of April 24, the NA will hold its closing session, with Chairman Tran Thanh Man to deliver closing remarks.

The closing session is set to broadcast live on television and radio./.

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