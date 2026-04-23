98.6% of voters' petitions resolved: National Assembly

Hanoi (VNA) - As many as 1,256 voters' petitions were submitted through meetings between electors and legislators prior to the 10th session of the 15th National Assembly, of which 1,238 have been addressed to date, reaching a rate of 98.6%.

Delivering a report on the supervision of petition handling at the NA's plenary meeting on April 23, Chairwoman of the NA's Committee for People's Aspirations and Supervision Le Thi Nga said of the total, the legislature and its bodies handled all 34 petitions under their remit, while the Government and central agencies resolved 1,182 out of 1,200 cases.

However, she noted several shortcomings, including inconsistencies between ministerial guidelines and existing laws, responses that remain general and unclear in assigning responsibility, and delays in implementing some supervisory recommendations, affecting citizens’ rights and socio-economic development.

Notably, a high proportion of the petitions (68%) require explanation or information provision, indicating limited public access to legal information. The Government was therefore urged to direct ministries, sectors and localities to step up legal dissemination and effectively implement the Law on Access to Information.

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai presents a report on public opinions and recommendations. (Photo: VNA)

Presenting a report on public opinions and recommendations, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai said voters nationwide expressed strong satisfaction with the success of the 14th National Party Congress, which ushered in a new development phase aimed at building a prosperous and powerful nation toward the centennial milestones of the Party and the State.

Voters also welcomed the outcomes of the election of deputies to the 16th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term, noting the record-high turnout. The results reaffirmed the strength of national unity, the leadership of the Party, the governance of the State, and public trust, she said.

Attention is now focused on the first session of the 16th NA, with voters calling on authorities at all levels to accelerate national target programmes, particularly those on new-style rural area development, sustainable poverty reduction, and socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas, alongside improvements in healthcare, population services, and education quality.

At the same time, voters voiced concerns over increasingly sophisticated cybercrime, especially online fraud targeting citizens’ assets, as well as rising prices of essential goods, counterfeit and substandard products, smuggling, trade fraud, food safety issues, and unresolved environmental pollution in some areas./.

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