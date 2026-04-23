☀️ Morning digest on April 23

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam held talks with visiting President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung in Hanoi on April 22, following a State-level welcome ceremony held for the guest.



The Vietnamese leader emphasised that the state visit stands as a vivid testament to the robust, effective Vietnam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the high level of political trust between the two nations. Read full story



- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse hosted a state banquet for President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung and his spouse, who are on a state visit to Vietnam, in Hanoi on April 22 evening.



General Secretary and President Lam said Vietnam - RoK relations are built on historical and cultural similarities and harmonious strategic interests in a new era. Since their diplomatic ties began more than three decades ago, bilateral ties have expanded rapidly, reaching a high level of political trust and evolving into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership grounded in effective cooperation. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has stressed the need to prioritise resources and increase the proportion of spending on strategic, high-tech, and core technologies within the State budget for science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.



Speaking at a working session on April 22 with the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Government leader said that, in line with the Politburo’s Resolution 57 on science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation, at least 3% of total annual State budget expenditure should be allocated to these sectors. Read full story



- Vietnam always attaches importance to strengthening and expanding relations with traditional friends, with Estonia seen as a priority partner in the Baltic region and an active member of the European Union (EU), Prime Minister Le Minh Hung told Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna during a reception in Hanoi on April 22.



PM Hung congratulated Estonia on its recent development gains, especially its rise as a tech hub in Central and Eastern Europe and a global frontrunner in e-government. He conveyed greetings and extended an invitation to the Estonian PM to pay an official visit to Vietnam in the near future. Read full story



- Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung received Deputy Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Mikhail Chudakov in Hanoi on April 22, stressing that his visit carries importance as Vietnam is studying and preparing necessary conditions for its nuclear power agenda.



Dung thanked IAEA for sending senior officials to Vietnam and delivering the Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) report, calling it a sign of the agency’s continued backing. Read full story



- Viettel Post and FedEx have struck a partnership to scale up cross-border logistics in Vietnam, tightening links between local exporters and global supply chains.



Under the deal effective on April 26, Viettel Post will serve as FedEx’s National Network Provider in the country, giving the US-based courier access to its nationwide delivery network, fleet and domestic infrastructure to deepen market coverage. Read full story



- The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has announced an increase in slot coordination parameters at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City to meet rising passenger demand during the national reunification celebration (April 30) and the Labour Day (May 1) holidays.



Under the adjustment, runway, taxiway and air traffic service coordination capacity will be raised from 44 to 46 flights per hour during daytime hours from 6 am to 11 pm, from April 25 to May 5. Read full story./.

VNA