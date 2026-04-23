Politics

☀️ Morning digest on April 23

The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

☀️ Morning digest on April 23

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam held talks with visiting President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung in Hanoi on April 22, following a State-level welcome ceremony held for the guest.

The Vietnamese leader emphasised that the state visit stands as a vivid testament to the robust, effective Vietnam–RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the high level of political trust between the two nations. Read full story

- General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse hosted a state banquet for President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung and his spouse, who are on a state visit to Vietnam, in Hanoi on April 22 evening.

General Secretary and President Lam said Vietnam - RoK relations are built on historical and cultural similarities and harmonious strategic interests in a new era. Since their diplomatic ties began more than three decades ago, bilateral ties have expanded rapidly, reaching a high level of political trust and evolving into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership grounded in effective cooperation. Read full story

- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has stressed the need to prioritise resources and increase the proportion of spending on strategic, high-tech, and core technologies within the State budget for science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation.

Speaking at a working session on April 22 with the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Government leader said that, in line with the Politburo’s Resolution 57 on science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation, at least 3% of total annual State budget expenditure should be allocated to these sectors. Read full story

- Vietnam always attaches importance to strengthening and expanding relations with traditional friends, with Estonia seen as a priority partner in the Baltic region and an active member of the European Union (EU), Prime Minister Le Minh Hung told Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna during a reception in Hanoi on April 22.

PM Hung congratulated Estonia on its recent development gains, especially its rise as a tech hub in Central and Eastern Europe and a global frontrunner in e-government. He conveyed greetings and extended an invitation to the Estonian PM to pay an official visit to Vietnam in the near future. Read full story

- Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung received Deputy Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Mikhail Chudakov in Hanoi on April 22, stressing that his visit carries importance as Vietnam is studying and preparing necessary conditions for its nuclear power agenda.

Dung thanked IAEA for sending senior officials to Vietnam and delivering the Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) report, calling it a sign of the agency’s continued backing. Read full story

- Viettel Post and FedEx have struck a partnership to scale up cross-border logistics in Vietnam, tightening links between local exporters and global supply chains.

Under the deal effective on April 26, Viettel Post will serve as FedEx’s National Network Provider in the country, giving the US-based courier access to its nationwide delivery network, fleet and domestic infrastructure to deepen market coverage. Read full story

- The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has announced an increase in slot coordination parameters at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City to meet rising passenger demand during the national reunification celebration (April 30) and the Labour Day (May 1) holidays.

Under the adjustment, runway, taxiway and air traffic service coordination capacity will be raised from 44 to 46 flights per hour during daytime hours from 6 am to 11 pm, from April 25 to May 5. Read full story./.

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☀️ Morning digest on April 22

☀️ Morning digest on April 22

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam's working session with the standing board of the Ha Tinh Party Committee, President of the RoK Lee Jae Myung's beginning of a state visit to Vietnam, and 84% of Vietnam’s small businesses reporting growth last year are among news highlights on April 21 evening.

☕ Afternoon briefing on April 22

☕ Afternoon briefing on April 22

The welcome ceremony for President of the RoK Lee Jae Myung and his spouse, PM Le Minh Hung's working session with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2026 are among news highlights on April 22.

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The Vietnamse, RoK leaders and their spouses at the banquet (Photo: nhandan,vn)

Top leader hosts banquet for RoK President

Top leader To Lam expressed confidence that the Vietnam - RoK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to deepen in a more substantive and robust manner, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in both nations as well as the region and the world.

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The Vietnamese Government will keep improving the investment climate, making it more transparent and business-friendly, while ensuring all possible support for foreign investors, including Korean firms, to do long-term business in Vietnam.

At the talks between General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam and visiting President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung in Hanoi on April 22, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

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The two sides highlighted the need to realise a strategic vision for economic connectivity in the evolving global context, including joint efforts to achieve bilateral trade turnover of 150 billion USD by 2030.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the working session with the Ministry of Science and Technology in Hanoi on April 22, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

PM underscores priority funding for strategic, core technologies

Highlighting the importance of accelerating digital transformation, particularly in the digital economy, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung set targets for the sector to account for 30% of GDP and for over 40% of enterprises to engage in innovation activities.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (R) and IAEA Deputy Director General Mikhail Chudakov (Photo: VGP)

Deputy PM, IAEA official discuss nuclear power development

Vietnam speaks highly of the IAEA’s role and efforts in promoting the peaceful use of atomic energy and supporting countries in building nuclear infrastructure. Since becoming a member of IAEA, Vietnam has seen the agency as a strategic and reliable partner, with cooperation activities increasingly effective and practical.

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Vietnam–China border forces hold talks, confer Friendship Envoy title

Border guards of Vietnam and China pledged to strengthen information sharing on emerging issues at border gates, coordinate timely responses and enhance the effectiveness of control operations. They reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining order in immigration procedures, ensuring stable security in the Lao Cai–Hekou international border gate area, and promoting legal awareness among border residents.

The National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to discuss a proposal to establish Dong Nai as a centrally-run city on April 22. (Photo: VNA)

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According to a Government report, Dong Nai has effectively leveraged its strategic location, historical traditions, and strengths in national defence, security, culture, and society to emerge as one of the country’s leading economic localities. The province serves as a key hub linking major development corridors and Ho Chi Minh City with the Central Highlands, the south-central coastal region, and the Mekong Delta region.

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Foreign Minister hosts outgoing Mongolian Ambassador

Affirming Vietnam’s high regard for Mongolia and their longstanding friendship, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung called for closer coordination to further develop the Comprehensive Partnership.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (R) meets with Irish Ambassador to Vietnam Deirdre Ní Fhallúin in Hanoi on April 21. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, Ireland seek ways to step up bilateral cooperation

Hang proposed the two sides further strengthen political trust, increase high-level and all-level exchanges, and organise youth, student and cultural activities to mark the upcoming anniversary. The Deputy Minister also called on Ireland to soon ratify the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), which would create fresh momentum for economic cooperation.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Duong Hoai Nam speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Foreign policy drives Vietnam’s development momentum in new era: Diplomat

The ambassador highlighted that after four decades of Doi Moi, Vietnam now ranks among the world’s 35 fastest-growing economies. The country has signed and implemented 17 free trade agreements, positioning itself as an important economic hub in the Asia-Pacific, while attracting 38.42 billion USD in registered foreign direct investment.