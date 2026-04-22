Politics

Vietnam values ties with Estonia – a Baltic gateway: PM

The PM highlighted digital transformation, digital economy and innovation as core pillars for deeper cooperation, alongside national defence-security, education and training.

PM Le Minh Hung (R) and Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Photo: VNA)
PM Le Minh Hung (R) and Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam always attaches importance to strengthening and expanding relations with traditional friends, with Estonia seen as a priority partner in the Baltic region and an active member of the European Union (EU), Prime Minister Le Minh Hung told Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna during a reception in Hanoi on April 22.

PM Hung congratulated Estonia on its recent development gains, especially its rise as a tech hub in Central and Eastern Europe and a global frontrunner in e-government. He conveyed greetings and extended an invitation to the Estonian PM to pay an official visit to Vietnam in the near future.

Building on the strong bilateral relationship and ample potential, he called for more exchanges and high-level visits to consolidate political trust and concrete gains in trade and investment.

Vietnam wants Estonia to accelerate EU ratification of the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement and support the European Commission’s efforts to lift its “yellow card” on Vietnamese seafood exports, he said.

The PM highlighted digital transformation, digital economy and innovation as core pillars for deeper cooperation, alongside national defence-security, education and training.

On priority areas, he praised Estonia’s strengths in technology, artificial intelligence, innovation and digital transformation, urging greater experience-sharing, technology transfer and support for Vietnam, including in e-government, comprehensive digital transformation, data centres, and cybersecurity. He also pushed stronger cooperation in robotics, smart manufacturing, industrial automation and AI applications to lift productivity and national competitiveness.

Tsahkna, in reply, said he is honoured to be the first EU foreign minister to visit Vietnam following its recent leadership reshuffle. He expressed confidence that PM Hung’s leadership would help Vietnam sustain strong growth and achieve its socio-economic targets set by the 14th National Party Congress, including ambitions for double-digit expansion.

vnanet-s.jpg
At the reception for Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Photo: VNA)

Estonia attaches great importance to its relationship with Vietnam, viewing it as a key partner in Southeast Asia, he said, expressed a desire to deepen all-around ties in a more substantive and effective manner.

He voiced strong support for the PM’s major orientations and pledged close coordination to turn them into action.

Estonia stands ready to assist Vietnam in workforce upskilling, particularly in information technology, digital economy and AI, he said, noting that a delegation of about 10 Estonian firms is accompanying him to explore opportunities in areas matching Vietnam’s development needs, including digital, green and circular economy sectors as well as energy.

On the occasion, he conveyed an invitation from the Estonian PM for the host to pay an official visit to the European nation at a mutually convenient time./.

VNA
#Prime Minister Le Minh Hung #Vietnam – Estonia relations Estonia Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

Vietnam-Estonia traditional friendship relations

Vietnam-Estonia traditional friendship relations

At the invitation of Prime Minister Kristen Michal, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse, along with a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation, pay an official visit to Estonia on June 5-7, 2025. This is the first visit to Estonia by a Vietnamese government leader since 1992 – when the two sides established diplomatic ties. Over the past years, the two countries have maintained a sound traditional relationship, actively supporting each other on multilateral forums.

PMs of Vietnam, Estonia hold talks in Tallinn

PMs of Vietnam, Estonia hold talks in Tallinn

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held talks with his Estonian counterpart Kristen Michal in Tallinn on June 6 morning (local time), and then the two leaders witnessed the signing of a number of cooperation documents.

See more

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung speaks at the working session with the Ministry of Science and Technology in Hanoi on April 22, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

PM underscores priority funding for strategic, core technologies

Highlighting the importance of accelerating digital transformation, particularly in the digital economy, Prime Minister Le Minh Hung set targets for the sector to account for 30% of GDP and for over 40% of enterprises to engage in innovation activities.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung (R) and IAEA Deputy Director General Mikhail Chudakov (Photo: VGP)

Deputy PM, IAEA official discuss nuclear power development

Vietnam speaks highly of the IAEA’s role and efforts in promoting the peaceful use of atomic energy and supporting countries in building nuclear infrastructure. Since becoming a member of IAEA, Vietnam has seen the agency as a strategic and reliable partner, with cooperation activities increasingly effective and practical.

At the signing of the minutes of the talks (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam–China border forces hold talks, confer Friendship Envoy title

Border guards of Vietnam and China pledged to strengthen information sharing on emerging issues at border gates, coordinate timely responses and enhance the effectiveness of control operations. They reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining order in immigration procedures, ensuring stable security in the Lao Cai–Hekou international border gate area, and promoting legal awareness among border residents.

☕ Afternoon briefing on April 22

☕ Afternoon briefing on April 22

The welcome ceremony for President of the RoK Lee Jae Myung and his spouse, PM Le Minh Hung's working session with the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2026 are among news highlights on April 22.

The National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to discuss a proposal to establish Dong Nai as a centrally-run city on April 22. (Photo: VNA)

NA to discuss proposal to establish centrally-run Dong Nai city

According to a Government report, Dong Nai has effectively leveraged its strategic location, historical traditions, and strengths in national defence, security, culture, and society to emerge as one of the country’s leading economic localities. The province serves as a key hub linking major development corridors and Ho Chi Minh City with the Central Highlands, the south-central coastal region, and the Mekong Delta region.

☀️ Morning digest on April 22

☀️ Morning digest on April 22

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam's working session with the standing board of the Ha Tinh Party Committee, President of the RoK Lee Jae Myung's beginning of a state visit to Vietnam, and 84% of Vietnam’s small businesses reporting growth last year are among news highlights on April 21 evening.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung (R) and outgoing Mongolian Ambassador Jigjee Sereejav. (Photo: VNA)

Foreign Minister hosts outgoing Mongolian Ambassador

Affirming Vietnam’s high regard for Mongolia and their longstanding friendship, Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung called for closer coordination to further develop the Comprehensive Partnership.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (R) meets with Irish Ambassador to Vietnam Deirdre Ní Fhallúin in Hanoi on April 21. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Vietnam, Ireland seek ways to step up bilateral cooperation

Hang proposed the two sides further strengthen political trust, increase high-level and all-level exchanges, and organise youth, student and cultural activities to mark the upcoming anniversary. The Deputy Minister also called on Ireland to soon ratify the EU–Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), which would create fresh momentum for economic cooperation.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Duong Hoai Nam speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Foreign policy drives Vietnam’s development momentum in new era: Diplomat

The ambassador highlighted that after four decades of Doi Moi, Vietnam now ranks among the world’s 35 fastest-growing economies. The country has signed and implemented 17 free trade agreements, positioning itself as an important economic hub in the Asia-Pacific, while attracting 38.42 billion USD in registered foreign direct investment.

President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung and his spouse arrive in Hanoi on April 21 afternoon. (Photo: VNA)

Korean President arrives in Hanoi, beginning state visit to Vietnam

The visit is expected to become a special milestone in the 34-year history of diplomatic relations between the two countries, marking the starting point for a strategic leap forward in the bilateral ties amid evolving global dynamics, according to Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Choi Young Sam.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung (middle) at the discussion. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam pushes people-centred priorities for Asia-Pacific at UNESCAP

Vietnam remains firmly committed to multilateralism and the United Nations’ central role in global governance. It appreciates UNESCAP’s role in translating global commitments into concrete regional action and cooperation, sharing best practices, supporting evidence-based policymaking and tackling emerging challenges.

Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Phan Minh Giang (L), who is concurrently in charge of Samoa, presents his credentials to Head of the Independent State of Samoa Tuimalealiifano Va’aletoa Sualauvi II in Apia on April 21. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam seeks to deepen ties with South Pacific partners

The diplomat voiced his confidence that with joint efforts, bilateral relations will continue to grow, particularly in areas of shared interest and strength. He also underscored the importance of enhancing coordination and mutual support at regional and international multilateral forums.