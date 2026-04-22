Politics

Hanoi officials pay tribute to Lenin on his 156th birthday

The officials expressed their deep gratitude for the immense contributions by Lenin, an outstanding political theorist and eminent leader of the working class and working people worldwide, to the global revolutionary cause.

Hanoi officials pay tribute to Vladimir Ilyich Lenin on his 156th birthday (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi officials pay tribute to Vladimir Ilyich Lenin on his 156th birthday (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A delegation of the Hanoi Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Fatherland Front Committee on April 22 laid wreaths at the monument to Vladimir Ilyich Lenin at Chi Lang Park on Dien Bien Phu street, Ba Dinh ward, on the occasion of his 156th birth anniversary (April 22, 1870–2026).

The delegation was led by Politburo member and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Tran Duc Thang, who is also head of the National Assembly deputies' delegation of Hanoi.

The officials expressed their deep gratitude for the immense contributions by Lenin, an outstanding political theorist and eminent leader of the working class and working people worldwide, to the global revolutionary cause.

They showed the determination to stay absolutely loyal to Marxism-Leninism and the Ho Chi Minh ideology to build a beautiful, prosperous and civilised Hanoi, contributing to the proletarian revolutionary cause.

Lenin masterminded the Bolshevik take-over of power in Russia in 1917. He was the architect and first leader of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. He was also a great teacher of workers worldwide, named among the 100 most influential figures in the world. /.

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