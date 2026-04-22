Politics

Vietnam–China border forces hold talks, confer Friendship Envoy title

Border guards of Vietnam and China pledged to strengthen information sharing on emerging issues at border gates, coordinate timely responses and enhance the effectiveness of control operations. They reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining order in immigration procedures, ensuring stable security in the Lao Cai–Hekou international border gate area, and promoting legal awareness among border residents.

At the signing of the minutes of the talks (Photo: VNA)
At the signing of the minutes of the talks (Photo: VNA)

Lao Cai (VNA) – Delegations from Vietnam’s four border guard stations, namely Lao Cai International Border Gate, Bat Xat, Muong Khuong, Pha Long, in Lao Cai province, and Hekou Immigration Border Inspection Station of China, held talks on April 22 and presented the Vietnam–China Friendship Envoy title for the first quarter of 2026.

At the talks, both sides reviewed coordination outcomes in the first quarter, focusing on border gate management, immigration control and joint efforts to combat cross-border crime. They also discussed and agreed on orientations for future cooperation.

The two sides pledged to strengthen information sharing on emerging issues at border gates, coordinate timely responses and enhance the effectiveness of control operations. They reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining order in immigration procedures, ensuring stable security in the Lao Cai–Hekou international border gate area, and promoting legal awareness among border residents to encourage compliance with regulations and policies. Both sides stressed the importance of addressing cross-border law violations while strengthening cooperation through regular talks, information sharing, liaison officers, hotlines, and joint emergency responses. They also agreed to continue exchanges, appoint friendship envoys, and collaborate to promote legal knowledge, in line with the three legal documents on the Vietnam–China land border and each country’s laws.

In addition, the two sides agreed to report to higher authorities on organising professional exchange activities, including training on detecting fake documents, and to enhance coordination in managing cross-border vehicles. Measures will be taken to ensure orderly, efficient traffic flows and avoid prolonged congestion at Kim Thanh Bridge.

The delegations also expressed strong support for the construction of a cross-border bridge over the river linking Ba Sa (China) and Bat Xat (Vietnam), while pledging strict supervision of construction activities in accordance with the land border management agreement. Both sides aim to jointly develop the Lao Cai–Hekou border gate pairs into a model of effective cooperation along the Vietnam–China land border.

On this occasion, the heads of the two sides presented the Friendship Envoy title for the first quarter of 2026, voted by passengers and border residents, to Major Colonel Nguyen Viet Dung, deputy head of the Kim Thanh Border Guard Station No. 2 (Vietnam), and an officer of the Hekou Immigration Border Inspection Station (China)./.

VNA
#border guard stations #Vietnam–China Friendship Envoy China Vietnam
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