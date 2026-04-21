Vietnam seeks to deepen ties with South Pacific partners

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Phan Minh Giang, who is concurrently in charge of Samoa, presented his credentials to Head of the Independent State of Samoa Tuimalealiifano Va’aletoa Sualauvi II in Apia on April 21.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from the Office of the Head of State, the Government, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Samoa.

Speaking at the event, Giang expressed his honour at taking on the assignment, reaffirming his commitment to promoting the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Samoa in the coming time.

The diplomat voiced his confidence that with joint efforts, bilateral relations will continue to grow, particularly in areas of shared interest and strength. He also underscored the importance of enhancing coordination and mutual support at regional and international multilateral forums.

For his part, Tuimalealiifano Va’aletoa Sualauvi II welcomed the steady development of the bilateral ties since the two countries established diplomatic relations in March 1994. He noted that the relationship has been built on mutual respect, shared values, and a common commitment to advancing prosperity.

Highlighting untapped potential for cooperation, the Samoan leader expressed hope that the two sides will strengthen mutual assistance, expand collaboration in priority areas, and continue supporting each other in addressing global challenges through multilateral mechanisms.

During his working visit, Giang paid courtesy calls on Samoa’s Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and held meetings with leaders of key ministries, including foreign affairs and trade, natural resources and environment, and industry, commerce and labour, as well as the Samoa Chamber of Commerce.

He also engaged with local partners and businesses to explore measures to tap into cooperation potential and promote bilateral ties.

Samoa, a South Pacific island nation with a population of about 220,000 and an area of 2,842 sq.km, established diplomatic relations with Vietnam on March 9, 1994./.

​