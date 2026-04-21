Politics

Vietnam seeks to deepen ties with South Pacific partners

The diplomat voiced his confidence that with joint efforts, bilateral relations will continue to grow, particularly in areas of shared interest and strength. He also underscored the importance of enhancing coordination and mutual support at regional and international multilateral forums.

Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Phan Minh Giang (L), who is concurrently in charge of Samoa, presents his credentials to Head of the Independent State of Samoa Tuimalealiifano Va’aletoa Sualauvi II in Apia on April 21. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Phan Minh Giang (L), who is concurrently in charge of Samoa, presents his credentials to Head of the Independent State of Samoa Tuimalealiifano Va’aletoa Sualauvi II in Apia on April 21. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Phan Minh Giang, who is concurrently in charge of Samoa, presented his credentials to Head of the Independent State of Samoa Tuimalealiifano Va’aletoa Sualauvi II in Apia on April 21.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from the Office of the Head of State, the Government, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Samoa.

Speaking at the event, Giang expressed his honour at taking on the assignment, reaffirming his commitment to promoting the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Samoa in the coming time.

The diplomat voiced his confidence that with joint efforts, bilateral relations will continue to grow, particularly in areas of shared interest and strength. He also underscored the importance of enhancing coordination and mutual support at regional and international multilateral forums.

For his part, Tuimalealiifano Va’aletoa Sualauvi II welcomed the steady development of the bilateral ties since the two countries established diplomatic relations in March 1994. He noted that the relationship has been built on mutual respect, shared values, and a common commitment to advancing prosperity.

Highlighting untapped potential for cooperation, the Samoan leader expressed hope that the two sides will strengthen mutual assistance, expand collaboration in priority areas, and continue supporting each other in addressing global challenges through multilateral mechanisms.

During his working visit, Giang paid courtesy calls on Samoa’s Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and held meetings with leaders of key ministries, including foreign affairs and trade, natural resources and environment, and industry, commerce and labour, as well as the Samoa Chamber of Commerce.

He also engaged with local partners and businesses to explore measures to tap into cooperation potential and promote bilateral ties.

Samoa, a South Pacific island nation with a population of about 220,000 and an area of 2,842 sq.km, established diplomatic relations with Vietnam on March 9, 1994./.

VNA
#Independent State of Samoa #diplomacy #Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Phan Minh Giang #credentials
Follow VietnamPlus

International integration

Resolution in Action

Related News

Vietnamese community in New Zealand. (Photo: VNA)

Wellington Cup 2026 strengthens Vietnamese community ties in New Zealand

This year’s event brought together more than 50 players from across Wellington, including the central area, Karori, Lower Hutt, and Johnsonville. Matches were played in a lively and competitive atmosphere, attracting enthusiastic cheers from Vietnamese people living, studying, and working in the capital.

See more

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, and leaders of Ha Tinh province. (Photo: VNA)

Ha Tinh must leverage advantages, ignite growth aspiration: Top leader

During a local working session with the standing board of the provincial Party Committee on April 21, Party General Secretary and State President To Lam urged Ha Tinh to fully recognise both the responsibility and honour of a land rich in tradition, thereby fueling an even stronger development drive.

A high-ranking military delegation from the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence visits an exhibition booth (Photo: Ministry of National Defence)

Vietnam attends defence services, security exhibitions in Malaysia

This year’s exhibitions feature 15 thematic categories, highlighting modern military products such as aircraft, warships, armoured vehicles, man-portable low-range missile systems, anti-aircraft gun systems, laser weapons, as well as various types of ammunition, military uniforms, and logistics equipment serving defence purposes.

A view of the 16th National Assembly's first session (Photo: VNA)

16th NA reviews amendments to four tax-related laws on April 21

Lawmakers are expected to discuss the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the 2025 socio-economic development plan and state budget, as well as performance in the early months of 2026. They will also review the five-year socio-economic development plan for 2026–2030, thrift practices and anti-wastefulness efforts in 2025, and progress in achieving national gender equality targets. The session is broadcast live on radio and television, enabling voters and the public to follow proceedings.

The delegation of National Assembly deputies from Ho Chi Minh City holds a group discussion. (Photo: VNA)

Draft law proposes flexible tax thresholds, extended incentives for EVs

Presenting the Government’s proposal, Minister of Finance Ngo Van Tuan said the draft law proposes not to stipulate specific revenue thresholds for exemption from personal income tax or value-added tax for household and individual businesses in the law, instead assigning the Government to set these thresholds.

Deputies in a group discussion (Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers suggest groundbreaking mechanisms to revive Vietnamese culture

The draft resolution seeks to lure more investment into cultural industries, aiming for the sector to contribute 7% to GDP by 2030 and 9% by 2045. It also sets ambitious goals of ranking Vietnam among the top three countries in Southeast Asia and the global top 30 for national soft power.

NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh speaks at the 16th National Assembly (NA)’s first session on April 20 (Photo: VNA)

Pathways to double-digit growth to be tabled at 16th NA’s first session

In the morning sitting on April 20, deputies are expected to hear proposals and verification reports on a range of draft resolutions. The documents cover breakthrough mechanisms and policies for the development of Vietnamese culture; the establishment of Dong Nai as a centrally run city; a pilot framework for public lawyer institution; and special mechanisms to address land law violations committed prior to the 2024 Land Law taking effect, alongside measures to resolve long-delayed and stalled projects.