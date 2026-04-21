Politics

National Assembly extends first session by half a day

A total of 462 out of 466 deputies present voted in favour, equivalent to 99.14%.

NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Hong at the NA working session on April 21. (Photo: VNA)
NA Vice Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Hong at the NA working session on April 21. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Lawmakers on April 21 approved an adjustment to the agenda of the first session of the 16th National Assembly, including an extension of proceedings by an additional half day.

A total of 462 out of 466 deputies present voted in favour, equivalent to 99.14%.

Presenting the proposal, Le Quang Manh, General Secretary of the National Assembly and Chairman of its Office, said the adjustment was made based on directions from authorities, proposals by the Government and the National Assembly’s Committee for Economic and Financial Affairs, in line with relevant legal provisions.

Under the revised agenda, the legislature will approve two additional items: a draft law supplementing several articles of key tax-related laws, including personal income tax, value-added tax, corporate income tax and special consumption tax, and the plan to handle the source of money to implement the international arbitration ruling.

These issues will be discussed alongside a draft resolution on land-related violations that occurred before the 2024 Land Law took effect, as well as measures to resolve stalled projects, during a plenary session on April 22.

With the additions, the session schedule will be extended by half a day, said Manh, expected to close on the morning of April 24.

The session will also circulate for deputies’ review a Government report on the petroleum price stabilisation fund sourced from increased central budget revenues.

Earlier the same day, lawmakers held plenary discussions on the medium-term public investment plan, the five-year national financial plan and public debt strategy for 2026–2030, as well as the approval of the 2024 State budget finalisation.

They also heard a Government proposal and a verification report on the draft amendments to major tax-related laws before breaking into group discussions./.

VNA
#2024 State budget #public debts #16th NA #personal income tax #value-added tax #corporate income tax
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