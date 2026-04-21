Politics

Korean President arrives in Hanoi, beginning state visit to Vietnam

The visit is expected to become a special milestone in the 34-year history of diplomatic relations between the two countries, marking the starting point for a strategic leap forward in the bilateral ties amid evolving global dynamics, according to Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Choi Young Sam.

President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung and his spouse arrive in Hanoi on April 21 afternoon. (Photo: VNA)
President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung and his spouse arrive in Hanoi on April 21 afternoon. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung and his spouse arrived in Hanoi on April 21 afternoon, beginning a four-day state visit to Vietnam.​

The visit is made at the invitation of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and State President To Lam and his spouse.​

The Korean leader and his entourage were welcomed at Noi Bai International Airport by Chairman of the Presidential Office Le Khanh Hai; Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu; Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Vu Dai Thang; and Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho.​

The visit is expected to become a special milestone in the 34-year history of diplomatic relations between the two countries, marking the starting point for a strategic leap forward in the bilateral ties amid evolving global dynamics, according to Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Choi Young Sam.

The diplomat underlined that the visit which follows General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam’s state visit to the RoK in August 2025, carries significance in many aspects.

​According to Vietnamese Ambassador to the RoK Vu Ho, the state visit not only carries political and diplomatic significance, but also helps align the visions of both sides in the new phase, thereby contributing to shaping a long-term cooperation framework.​

vnanet-potal-tong-thong-han-quoc-lee-jae-myung-va-phu-nhan-bat-dau-tham-cap-nha-nuoc-toi-viet-nam-8717005.jpg
President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung and his spouse are welcomed at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Ho said that it takes place at a time when the bilateral relations are at their most advanced stage, following the elevation to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022. He noted that Vietnam has recently consolidated its key leadership after the 14th National Party Congress, ushering in a new development phase with long-term strategic orientations.

In that context, President Lee’s selection of Vietnam as an early destination for a state visit is seen as carrying both political and symbolic importance, reflecting the country’s high regard for Vietnam and the growing level of trust and strategic prioritisation in the bilateral ties.

The RoK remains Vietnam’s largest foreign investor, with cumulative registered capital exceeding 90 billion USD, and one of its leading trading partners, with two-way trade estimated at around 88 billion USD in 2025, up 8% year-on-year./.

VNA
#Vietnam-RoK #state visit #political and diplomatic significance #evolving global dynamics #investment
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