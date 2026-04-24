Politics

Vietnam, Estonia look to build long-term cooperation foundation

Highlighting Vietnam’s dynamism, the Estonian minister said businesses joining his delegation are keen to explore mutually beneficial partnerships with Vietnamese counterparts. He added that the visit aims not only to seek business opportunities but also to build trust and people-to-people connections, laying a solid foundation for long-term cooperation between the two countries.

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna addresses the event. (Photo: VNA)
Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna addresses the event. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna on April 23 hosted a reception in Ho Chi Minh City for Estonia’s Honorary Consuls in Asia as part of his working visit to Vietnam.

The event was attended by Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh, Estonian Ambassador to China Hannes Hanso, who is concurrently in charge of Vietnam, along with 12 Honorary Consuls, local officials and business representatives.

Speaking at the event, Dinh said Vietnam and Estonia share many similarities in development orientations, with bilateral cooperation expanding across politics, diplomacy, trade, investment, digital transformation, fintech and high-quality human resources training. Two-way trade has shown steady growth, reflecting significant untapped potential.

He expressed his confidence that the minister’s visit would open a new chapter in the bilateral ties, paving the way for a more comprehensive, effective and sustainable partnership, bringing tangible benefits to both nations and contributing to peace and development in the region and beyond.

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Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Hoang Nguyen Dinh (R) has a conversation with Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna at the event. (Photo: VNA)

The official noted that Ho Chi Minh City hopes to leverage Estonia’s strengths, particularly in digital transformation and smart city development, as it enters a new development phase following its reorganisation under a special urban model, with a focus on deeper global integration and high-tech industries.

For his part, Tsahkna described Ho Chi Minh City as a dynamic hub of politics, culture, economy and innovation, and emphasised the growing importance of international cooperation amid global uncertainties.

He shared positive outcomes from his meeting with Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, reaffirming Estonia’s strong commitment to strengthening ties with Vietnam and advancing bilateral cooperation in a more substantive and effective manner.

Highlighting Vietnam’s dynamism, the Estonian minister said businesses joining his delegation are keen to explore mutually beneficial partnerships with Vietnamese counterparts. He added that the visit aims not only to seek business opportunities but also to build trust and people-to-people connections, laying a solid foundation for long-term cooperation between the two countries.

During his stay, Tsahkna is also scheduled to meet with leaders of Ho Chi Minh City./.

VNA
#Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna #Estonia #Vietnam-Estonia relations Estonia
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