☀️ Morning digest on April 24

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung on April 23 suggested Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) coordinate in implementing measures aimed at lifting bilateral trade to 150 billion USD in a more balanced manner by 2030.



Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (R) and RoK President Lee Jae Myung at their meeting in Hanoi on April 23. (Photo: VNA)

The leader made the suggestion at a meeting with RoK President Lee Jae Myung, who is paying a state visit to Vietnam from April 21-24. Read full story



- Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung on April 23 attended the Vietnam – RoK Economic Forum in Hanoi, where both called for advancing bilateral cooperation in industry, investment and science-technology.



Prime Minister Le Minh Hung (right) and President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung attend the Vietnam – RoK Economic Forum in Hanoi on April 23. (Photo: VNA)

Held during President Lee’s ongoing state visit to Vietnam, the forum, themed “Advancing Industry, Investment and Science Technology Partnership,” brought together senior officials and representatives of leading businesses from both sides, including multinational corporations in energy, finance, technology, electronics, telecommunications, processing, manufacturing, mechanical engineering, construction, infrastructure, trade, tourism, and aviation. Read full story



- National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man welcomed the signing of important cooperation documents during President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung's ongoing state visit to Vietnam, affirming that the Vietnamese legislature will support and oversee the implementation.



National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (right) meets with President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung. (Photo: VNA)

At a meeting with President Lee in Hanoi on April 23, Chairman Man said the visit, taking place shortly after Vietnam’s 16th-tenure legislature completed leadership consolidation, reflected the special importance the RoK side attaches to its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam. Read full story



- Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam met with Simon White, President of the Australia-Vietnam Business Council in Queensland (AVBCQ), at the Vietnamese Embassy in Canberra on April 23 to promote stronger business and investment ties.



At the meeting, White said AVBCQ is advancing three investment projects in Vietnam: a wool manufacturing plant, the entry of a gluten-free bakery producer, and partnerships in hospital operations. The wool project, valued at 80 million AUD (57 million USD), includes two plants in northern and southern Vietnam for dyeing, spinning and weaving, with an annual capacity of 20–25 million kg. About 95% of the output is expected to be exported to European markets. Read full story



- Vietnam has been actively rolling out a range of coordinated measures to ensure national energy security and prevent fuel shortages for production, business activities, and daily consumption, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang has said.



Responding to reporters’ questions on April 23 regarding Vietnam’s efforts to ensure fuel supply amid ongoing complexities in the Middle East, Hang noted that relevant agencies and fuel import-export enterprises have maintained close coordination with international partners to ensure the full and timely implementation of signed long-term supply contracts. Read full story



- Green transformation, compliance with ESG standards, and Halal certification are the “passports” enabling Vietnamese businesses to achieve sustainable exports to the Malaysian market, as well as other Muslim-majority countries.



This was the key message shared by delegates at a workshop on promoting green production and sustainable exports for Vietnamese goods entering the market, organised on April 23 by the Ho Chi Minh City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC), as well as the Consulate General of Malaysia and the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE)./. Read full story