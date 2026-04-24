Ho Chi Minh City pledges deeper practical cooperation with Dutch partners

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City is ready to work closely with Dutch partners to promote substantive cooperation and deepen bilateral ties in an effective and sustainable manner, contributing practically to the Vietnam–Netherlands comprehensive partnership, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh has said.



Speaking at a ceremony marking the Netherlands’ National Day (April 27) hosted by the Consulate General of the Netherlands in Ho Chi Minh City on April 23, Thanh reaffirmed the city’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Dutch partners across strategic sectors.



He highlighted the strong development of Vietnam–Netherlands relations over more than five decades, describing the partnership as a model of dynamic, practical and effective cooperation, particularly since the two countries elevated ties to a comprehensive partnership in 2019.



Consul General of the Netherlands in Ho Chi Minh City Raissa Marteaux speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

According to Thanh, Ho Chi Minh City has been among localities nationwide leading in fostering cooperation with the Netherlands. The European nation is currently the city’s largest EU investor, with total investment exceeding 8.2 billion USD. The southern metropolis also maintains friendship and cooperation ties with three Dutch localities — Rotterdam, Eindhoven and Emmen.



Cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Dutch partners has generated tangible results in areas such as sustainable seaport and airport development, as well as urban resilience, including anti-flood planning.



Thanh said Ho Chi Minh City hopes to further expand collaboration in areas where the Netherlands has strengths and the city has growing demand, particularly innovation, infrastructure, climate adaptation and sustainable urban development.



He also praised the contributions of the Dutch Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City and Consul General Raissa Marteaux to promoting bilateral ties, expressing confidence that the Vietnam–Netherlands comprehensive partnership, including the friendship and cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Dutch localities will continue to grow stronger.



For her part, Marteaux underscored the similarities between the Netherlands and Vietnam in their philosophy of creativity, a spirit of self-expression, experiential learning, and courage, which are rooted in tradition while looking toward the future. She said that Ho Chi Minh City, with its strong development momentum, has demonstrated itself as a convergence point for the Netherlands’ innovation, and dynamism and aspirations of Vietnam.



Relations between the Netherlands and Vietnam are a partnership built on a solid foundation and driven by a shared commitment to co-development and shaping the future, she said, stressing that the Netherlands remains Vietnam’s largest trading and investment partner within the EU, with 2025 marking significant progress and meaningful cooperation.



According to her, last year, a Dutch trade mission led by the Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, accompanied by more than 20 businesses, visited Ho Chi Minh City to explore opportunities in port and airport development. Other areas of collaboration, including flood risk mitigation, innovation, education, agriculture and cultural exchange, have also made concrete progress.



Despite global uncertainties, Marteaux said both countries have demonstrated resilience and adaptability, restructuring supply chains, reshaping partnerships and combining innovation with technology to sustain advantage and competitiveness.



Vietnam’s transformation, together with Ho Chi Minh City’s ambitions, have opened new opportunities for cooperation, she said, adding that the Dutch business community remains committed to supporting long-term partnership between the two sides./.