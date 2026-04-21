☀️ Morning digest on April 21

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.



- Party General Secretary and State President To Lam praised the role of National Assembly’s deputies from ethnic minority groups in translating policies into practice and overseeing their implementation at a meeting in Hanoi on April 20 between leaders of the Party, State and Vietnam Fatherland Front with ethnic minority lawmakers of the 16th legislature.



The top leader emphasised that the Party consistently identifies great national unity as a strategic guideline and a decisive source of strength for all victories. Read full story



- The upcoming state visit to Vietnam by President of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Jae Myung is expected to become a special milestone in the 34-year history of diplomatic relations between the two countries, marking the starting point for a strategic leap forward in bilateral ties amid evolving global dynamics, according to RoK Ambassador to Vietnam Choi Young Sam.



The diplomat underlined that the visit from April 21 to 24, which follows General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam’s state visit to the RoK in August 2025, carries significance in many aspects. Read full story



- Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung chaired a meeting in Hanoi on April 20 to review the list of strategic technologies and tech products, pressing for immediate rollout once approved.



The rollout of strategic technology and product list follows directives from Party and State leaders, in line with the Prime Minister’s decision dated June 12, 2025, and aims to activate the amended Law on High Technology. The list will serve as a legal and scientific basis to design policies and incentives to support entities and enterprises engaged in strategic tech development. Read full story



- Police in Lao Cai recently came to the aid of several foreign tourists who were injured in separate incidents, ensuring their safety and boosting the positive image of the northern mountainous province among both locals and international visitors.



On the evening of April 19, police in Y Ty commune received reports of a foreign tourist injured in a traffic accident on a village road amid heavy rain, dense fog and extremely low visibility. Read full story



- Vietnamese nationals living in areas affected by a strong earthquake off Japan’s Sanriku coast on April 20 have been confirmed safe.



The earthquake struck at 16:53 local time (14:53 Hanoi time) with a magnitude of 7.5 and an epicentre located about 100 km offshore. The tremor caused strong shaking across the northeastern prefectures of Aomori, Iwate and Miyagi, prompting Japanese authorities to issue a tsunami warning for several coastal areas, with waves expected to reach up to 3 metres. Read full story

A visitor poses for check-in photos while touring the World Heritage Site of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel. (Photo: VNA)

- Hanoi is unveiling a host of new tourism products in its suburban areas, together with cultural programmes and traditional craft experiences, for the upcoming April 30–May 1 holiday, as the capital looks to ease congestion in the city centre and draw more visitors.



According to the Hanoi Department of Tourism, this year’s strategy focuses on expanding travel beyond the urban core to destinations such as Ba Vi, Soc Son, Huong Son and Son Tay, offering eco-tourism, wellness getaways, community-based travel and farm experiences rooted in local culture. Read full story



- By 2035, Hanoi is expected to become a “civilised – cultured – modern – happy” city, serving as a leading economic, educational, healthcare, and innovation hub in the Asia–Pacific region.



This is a key objective outlined in the Hanoi Capital Master Plan with a 100-year vision, which was approved on March 28, 2026, at the first session of the 17th Hanoi People’s Council for the 2026–2031 tenure./. Read full story