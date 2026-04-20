Society

Foreign tourists rescued in timely operations in Lao Cai

The swift response highlights the commitment of local authorities to safeguarding tourists and maintaining a safe travel environment in the province.

Albert is taken by police from Y Ty commune to Lao Cai General Hospital No. 2 for treatment on the night of April 18, 2026. (Photo: baolaocai.vn)
Albert is taken by police from Y Ty commune to Lao Cai General Hospital No. 2 for treatment on the night of April 18, 2026. (Photo: baolaocai.vn)

Lao Cai (VNA) – Police in Lao Cai recently came to the aid of several foreign tourists who were injured in separate incidents, ensuring their safety and boosting the positive image of the northern mountainous province among both locals and international visitors.

On the evening of April 19, police in Y Ty commune received reports of a foreign tourist injured in a traffic accident on a village road amid heavy rain, dense fog and extremely low visibility.

Police officers were immediately dispatched to the scene to conduct rescue operations. The victim, identified as Albert, a Spanish national born in 1993, had been travelling alone when he lost control of his motorbike in wet conditions with reduced visibility of about five metres.

The tourist suffered a fractured left clavicle and multiple abrasions, leaving him unable to move. Police officers administered first aid and transported him to the local health station. Given the severity of his injuries, they then arranged a vehicle to transfer him nearly 90 kilometres along mountainous roads to Lao Cai General Hospital No.2 for emergency treatment.

Despite harsh weather conditions, including heavy rain and thick fog, officers ensured a safe journey. After more than three hours of travel, the victim was handed over to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

Earlier, at around 1:30 pm on April 17, police in Ban Ho commune received reports that two South African tourists, Nathanael John and Rozelema Van Der Merwe, had been injured while sightseeing in Seo Trung Ho village.

Local police arrived at the site to find one female tourist in a state of distress with multiple injuries, bleeding from her face and arms. Officers provided immediate first aid and stabilised the victim.

Due to difficult mountainous terrain, police mobilised vehicles and coordinated efforts to carry the tourists out of the hazardous area. The victims were later taken to Lao Cai General Hospital No.4 for further examination and treatment.

The swift response highlights the commitment of local authorities to safeguarding tourists and maintaining a safe travel environment in the province./.

VNA
#Lao Cai #foreign tourists #international visitors #Lao Cai police Lao Cai
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