Hue awards honorary citizenship to RoK business leader for great contributions

Hue (VNA) – The central city of Hue has awarded the title of “Honorary Citizen of Hue” to a Republic of Korea (RoK) national in recognition of his significant contributions to local development over the past 15 years.



At a recent ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Hue People’s Committee Tran Huu Thuy Giang congratulated General Director of SMC Hue Co., Ltd. Kang Bong Jun, and highlighted his sustained engagement in key areas such as urban planning, investment promotion, and social welfare.



Kang has been actively involved in major planning initiatives, including adjustments to Hue’s master plan for the 2011–2024 period and the development of detailed plans for the Huong River’s riverbanks and pedestrian routes between 2015 and 2017. He has also played a role in promoting Hue’s cultural image internationally by supporting and connecting businesses to organise events such as annual international forums, traditional heritage performances, the Hue Traditional Craft Festival, and the Hue International Music Festival. In addition, he facilitated charter flights linking Phu Bai International Airport with Incheon International Airport in the RoK, helping boost tourism and connectivity.



According to Giang, Kang has demonstrated a strong commitment to Hue by fostering cooperation in high technology, including inviting Korean IT firms to provide training for local students. His contributions also extend to social welfare activities, such as funding modern sanitation facilities for 100 households of the Co Tu ethnic minority group and supporting low-income families in the former A Luoi and Nam Dong districts in 2024.



The city highly values his practical and meaningful contributions, which have helped advance both socio-economic development and community well-being, the local official said.



Expressing his honour at receiving the title, Kang affirmed that he will continue to promote cooperation between Hue and Korean partners in urban planning, high technology, tourism, and community development, contributing to the city’s sustainable growth and international integration./.

VNA