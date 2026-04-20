Society

Hue awards honorary citizenship to RoK business leader for great contributions

General Director of SMC Hue Co., Ltd. Kang Bong Jun has been awarded the title of “Honorary Citizen of Hue” for his sustained engagement in key areas such as urban planning, investment promotion, and social welfare.

Vice Chairman of Hue city People's Committee Tran Huu Thuy Giang presents the title "Honorary Citizen of Hue City" to General Director of SMC Hue Co., Ltd. Kang Bong Jun. (Photo: VNA)
Vice Chairman of Hue city People's Committee Tran Huu Thuy Giang presents the title "Honorary Citizen of Hue City" to General Director of SMC Hue Co., Ltd. Kang Bong Jun. (Photo: VNA)

Hue (VNA) – The central city of Hue has awarded the title of “Honorary Citizen of Hue” to a Republic of Korea (RoK) national in recognition of his significant contributions to local development over the past 15 years.

At a recent ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Hue People’s Committee Tran Huu Thuy Giang congratulated General Director of SMC Hue Co., Ltd. Kang Bong Jun, and highlighted his sustained engagement in key areas such as urban planning, investment promotion, and social welfare.

Kang has been actively involved in major planning initiatives, including adjustments to Hue’s master plan for the 2011–2024 period and the development of detailed plans for the Huong River’s riverbanks and pedestrian routes between 2015 and 2017. He has also played a role in promoting Hue’s cultural image internationally by supporting and connecting businesses to organise events such as annual international forums, traditional heritage performances, the Hue Traditional Craft Festival, and the Hue International Music Festival. In addition, he facilitated charter flights linking Phu Bai International Airport with Incheon International Airport in the RoK, helping boost tourism and connectivity.

According to Giang, Kang has demonstrated a strong commitment to Hue by fostering cooperation in high technology, including inviting Korean IT firms to provide training for local students. His contributions also extend to social welfare activities, such as funding modern sanitation facilities for 100 households of the Co Tu ethnic minority group and supporting low-income families in the former A Luoi and Nam Dong districts in 2024.

The city highly values his practical and meaningful contributions, which have helped advance both socio-economic development and community well-being, the local official said.

Expressing his honour at receiving the title, Kang affirmed that he will continue to promote cooperation between Hue and Korean partners in urban planning, high technology, tourism, and community development, contributing to the city’s sustainable growth and international integration./.

VNA
#Hue #SMC Hue Co. #Ltd #urban planning #investment promotion #social welfare #“Honorary Citizen of Hue” Thua Thien-Hue Korea (RoK)
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

See more

A working session at the job fair (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese students flock to Seoul Job Fair 2026

The second annual Job Fair 2026 was held for Vietnamese students in the Republic of Korea. Organisers pitched it as a straight-up bridge between eager students and bosses hungry for young talent who can actually handle multicultural workplaces.

Defendants at the court (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City court opens trial over Agribank lending scandal

The investigation revealed that multiple credit files were incomplete or riddled with inaccurate information, while some pledged assets lacked proper legal standing yet were accepted and grossly overvalued. As a result, the loans became high-risk and largely unrecoverable, leading to losses surpassing 1 trillion VND.

Hanoi introduces 53 electric buses from April 18 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi to add 53 electric buses from April 18

According to the plan, all buses operating within Ring Road 1 will use green energy by July 1, 2026. The requirement will expand to Ring Road 2 by January 1, 2028, and to Ring Road 3 by 2030.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

National, local traffic safety committees to be dissolved from June 1

Under the dicision, ministries and ministerial-level agencies will assume responsibility for tasks previously performed by the committee, in line with their mandates under the Law on Government Organisation, the Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety, the Law on Roads and other relevant legal frameworks, ensuring that traffic safety and order are maintained without disrupiton.

Visitors explore technology showcases at the exhibition held during the Da Nang Startup and Innovation Festival (SURF 2025). (Photo: VNA)

About 10,000 students expected at National Startup Day 2026

This year marks the rollout of the “Student Startup Support Programme for 2026 – 2035”, approved under Decision No. 336/QD-TTg, which places emphasis on practical outcomes, real products, real testing, real partnerships, and measurable impact.

Hong Quang High School pilots teaching mathematics in English starting from the 2025–2026 academic year. (Photo: VNA)

National foreign language proficiency framework issued

The circular establishes a unified benchmark for foreign language proficiency across the national education system, providing a foundation for curriculum design, teaching, testing, assessment, and certification. It is expected to help learners better map out their language development pathways while enabling educational institutions to improve training quality and strengthen articulation between different levels of education.