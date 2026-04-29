Vinh Long man arrested for abusing democratic freedoms to infringe upon State interests

Vinh Long (VNA) – The police of Vinh Long province on April 29 arrested and searched the residence of a local man for “abusing democratic freedoms to infringe upon the interests of the State, and the legitimate rights and interests of organisations and individuals” as stipulated in Clause 2, Article 331 of the 2015 Penal Code (amended in 2017).

Thach Chanh Tra, 54, from Chong Bat hamlet in Long Hiep commune, repeatedly used social media to post, share, and livestream content containing untruthful information. He was also accused of joining online discussions that distorted Party guidelines and State laws, while defaming and insulting the reputation of local organisations, State agencies, individuals, and religious solidarity.

Despite repeated education and warnings from local mass organisations, Tra showed no signs of compliance. Instead, he showed an extreme attitude and openly challenged authorities, harming public security, order and social safety in Long Hiep commune and Vinh Long province at large.

The police therefore launched criminal proceedings and ordered his detention pending further investigation in accordance with the law./.​