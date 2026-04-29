Ministry rolls out plan to promote national image

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has issued Decision No. 942/QD-BVHTTDL, dated April 24, 2026, on the plan to implement the communications strategy to promote Vietnam's global image for 2026–2030, with a vision to 2045.



The plan aims to operationalise the strategy approved by the Prime Minister earlier this year, ensuring coordinated and effective implementation across ministries, sectors, localities, socio-political organisations, businesses and the wider public. It seeks to unify awareness and action in building the national brand while enhancing international communication efforts.



At its core, the plan emphasises mobilising the combined strength of the political system and society, linking communications with the promotion of cultural values and soft power of the country. The initiative is expected to help enhance Vietnam’s global standing, reputation and image while supporting the development of cultural industries in line with the Politburo’s Resolution No.80/ NQ/TW and Resolution No.30/ NQ-CP of the Government.



For the 2026–2030 period, the plan highlights the need for a strong shift in mindset, a high-level consensus in awareness and action, and conferences, seminars, and discussions on this work.



The strategy will be widely disseminated to ministries, sectors, political-social organisations, local authorities, press agencies, businesses, and citizens both at home and abroad.



Training and capacity-building programmes on modern communications mindset and data-driven communications will be stepped up.



The ministry will also establish a comprehensive communications content framework, prioritising sectors such as culture, tourism, cuisine, heritage and cultural industries. A “Vietnam Story Bank” will be developed, digitised and structured using metadata to optimise searchability and reuse. In parallel, a unified national brand identity and shared communications toolkit will be created for use by ministries, sectors and localities.



The plan underscores the building of a modern digital media ecosystem by applying digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) in content production and distribution. Multilingual digital content systems will be developed across cross-border platforms, alongside national communications campaigns promoting Vietnamese culture, tourism, and heritage. Traditional cultural content and events will also be digitised to expand their reach online.



The plan underlines the requirement to strengthen strategic cooperation with reputable international press agencies and media channels, as well as with overseas Vietnamese, experts, and international KOLs; and build a system for evaluating and analysing digital media data to measure the level of national image recognition.



According to the strategy, promoting the national image is not merely a communications task but a comprehensive process of showcasing cultural values, affirming identity and elevating Vietnam’s global profile. By strengthening trust, attracting resources, and connecting overseas Vietnamese communities, the strategy is expected to contribute to sustainable development and deeper international integration in the years ahead./.









VNA