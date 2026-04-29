Humanitarian Month 2026 launched with community support activities

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) officially launched the Humanitarian Month 2026, themed “80 years – A Humanitarian Journey for the Community”, on April 29 with strong participation nationwide.​

The hybrid event connected the 34 provinces and cities, with key hubs in Hanoi, Tuyen Quang, Nghe An, and An Giang, attracting a large number of officials, members and volunteers.​

Addressing the ceremony, Politburo member and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Bui Thi Minh Hoai stressed that as the country enters a new era, the humanitarian work should be recognised not merely as social assistance but as a key pillar of a modern social security system. It plays a vital role in maintaining socio-political stability, strengthening public trust and supporting fast and sustainable development, while also reflecting Vietnam’s cultural identity and soft power in international relations.​

She called for enhanced professionalism, innovation in resource mobilisation and the development of a modern humanitarian ecosystem, with stronger linkages among the State, businesses, international partners and the community. Digital transformation, transparency and humanitarian diplomacy expansion were also highlighted as priorities.​

Humanitarian Month, she noted, should evolve into a nationwide campaign with clear targets, measurable outcomes and broader social impact.​

President of the VRCS Do Thi Thu Thao reported that over the past five years, Humanitarian Month campaigns have raised more than 3 trillion VND (nearly 114 million USD), assisting more than 6.6 million people. Beyond figures, the initiative has helped strengthen social trust and foster compassion across society.​

Officials mark the launch of the Humanitarian Month 2026. (Photo: VNA)

She also proposed piloting “humanitarian indices” as a tool to measure community well-being in building “socialist communes and wards”, focusing on three pillars: compassionate, safe and sustainable communities, digital transformation in humanitarian work, and a humanitarian economy linked to sustainable livelihoods.​

Paht Tanattanwin, deputy head of the Regional Delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross based in Bangkok, commended Vietnam’s strong commitment and coordination, noting that such efforts have translated humanitarian values into concrete actions benefiting millions. He also praised the VRCS’s innovative approaches and its growing contributions to international humanitarian efforts.​

At the launch, organisations and donors pledged a total of 620 billion VND in support, providing crucial resources for upcoming activities.​

A range of practical initiatives accompanied the event, including voluntary blood donation, first-aid training sessions and a “Humanitarian Market” where 500 gift packages worth 1 million VND each were distributed to disadvantaged households.​

Across the country, local chapters are rolling out scholarship programmes, livelihood support and community assistance activities, creating a vibrant and compassionate atmosphere.​

The Humanitarian Month 2026 will run throughout May, aiming to mobilise at least 500 billion VND, support sustainable livelihoods for 17,000 households, organise humanitarian events in all communes and wards nationwide, and collect about 80,000 units of blood, contributing to a more inclusive and resilient society./.