Society

Humanitarian Month 2026 targets 500 billion VND, promotes sustainable aid

Between 2021 and 2025, the initiative mobilised over 3.1 trillion VND, supporting more than 6.6 million disadvantaged people, highlighting the society’s coordinating role in aid activities.

Participants in a voluntary blood donation event in Tuyen Quang province on April 17, in response to the "National Voluntary Blood Donation Day" and Humanitarian Month 2026. (Photo: VNA)
Participants in a voluntary blood donation event in Tuyen Quang province on April 17, in response to the "National Voluntary Blood Donation Day" and Humanitarian Month 2026. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRCS) aims to mobilise at least 500 billion VND (nearly 19 million USD) for nationwide humanitarian activities during Humanitarian Month 2026, heard a press briefing in Hanoi on April 23.

The programme will be rolled out nationwide, focusing on improving the sustainability, transparency and efficiency of humanitarian efforts.

VRCS Vice President and General Secretary Nguyen Hai Anh said the Humanitarian Month, first piloted in 2018 and expanded nationwide in 2021, has become a peak period for humanitarian engagement, helping spread compassion across society. Between 2021 and 2025, the initiative mobilised over 3.1 trillion VND, supporting more than 6.6 million disadvantaged people, highlighting the society’s coordinating role in aid activities.

Humanitarian Month 2026 is particularly significant as it marks the 80th anniversary of the VRCS and the 136th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh, its founder and first Honorary President. The event also signals a shift towards a more modern, professional and sustainable humanitarian system in line with national development requirements.

Key targets include raising at least 500 billion VND, providing livelihood support to around 17,000 households, organising humanitarian events in all communes and wards, and collecting about 80,000 units of blood through voluntary donation campaigns. The programme will prioritise transitioning from short-term relief to sustainable support, promoting digital transformation in resource mobilisation and distribution, and expanding international humanitarian activities.

​According to the organising board, the mobilisation target includes 300 billion VND for domestic activities and 200 billion VND for international support.

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Doctors provide free health check-ups for local residents at the launching ceremony of the Humanitarian Month 2025 in Dak Lak province. (Photo: VNA)

A national launching ceremony, combined with World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day, is scheduled for April 29 at Quan Ngua Sports Palace in Hanoi, with participation from central and local authorities, international organisations and donors, and virtually connecting to 34 provinces and cities. Activities will include blood donation drives, humanitarian markets, first aid training, aid distribution, and the recognition of commitments from organisations and businesses.

A pilot model titled “Compassionate community – connecting love” will be implemented in disadvantaged areas in Tuyen Quang, Nghe An and An Giang provinces, providing livelihood support for 213 poor households and assistance for local students.

So far, 34 localities have issued implementation plans, with more than 10,300 households expected to benefit and over 1,600 humanitarian projects to be carried out. Registered resources have reached about 306 billion VND.

With clear targets and a renewed approach, Humanitarian Month 2026 is expected to further enhance coordination and effectiveness of humanitarian work nationwide, though challenges remain in meeting growing demands for transparency and sustainability./.

VNA
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