Society

Vietnamese community in Thailand commemorate Hung Kings

The event has been an annual activity for the Vietnamese community in Thailand over the past eight years.

Vietnamese people in Thailand's Udon Thani province offer incense to commemorate the Hung Kings at the ceremony on April 21. (Photo: VNA)
Vietnamese people in Thailand's Udon Thani province offer incense to commemorate the Hung Kings at the ceremony on April 21. (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – The Vietnamese People Association in Udon Thani province in northeastern Thailand held a solemn ceremony on April 21 to mark the Hung Kings Commemoration Day, honouring the legendary founders of the nation.

The event has been an annual activity for the Vietnamese community in Thailand over the past eight years. From early morning, expatriates gathered at Khanh An Pagoda to prepare traditional offerings, including banh chung (square sticky rice cakes) and banh day (round sticky rice cakes), along with incense, flowers, tea and fruits to present at the altar dedicated to the Hung Kings.

Luong Xuan Hoa, President of the Vietnamese People Association in Udon Thani, said the activity is maintained every year to remind overseas Vietnamese of their roots. He stressed that although many were born and raised in Thailand, Vietnamese heritage continues to run in their veins and they always turn their hearts toward the homeland.

This year’s ceremony carried special significance with the participation and performances of a lion and dragon dance troupe from Vietnam, aimed at introducing traditional Vietnamese culture to international friends.

vnanet-hung-kings2.jpg
A performance by the Vietnam Lion – Dragon Dance Federation at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Venerable Kusol Singkun, abbot of Khanh An Pagoda, described the event as particularly meaningful, adding that the performances showcased nationally recognised cultural values and added vibrancy to the commemoration.

People’s Artist Trong Trinh, President of the Vietnam Lion – Dragon Dance Federation, expressed deep impressions of the affection and patriotism of the Vietnamese community in Udon Thani. Attending the ceremony for the first time, he said he was touched by the warm sentiments of expatriates, noting that wherever they live, they continue to preserve their love for the homeland and national identity.

The celebration of the Hung Kings Commemoration Day, observed on the 10th day of the third lunar month every year, not only offers an occasion for overseas Vietnamese to pay tribute to their ancestors, but also contributes to preserving and passing on Vietnamese cultural traditions and a sense of gratitude to younger generations./.

VNA
#Thailand #Hung Kings Commemoration Day #Khanh An Pagoda #Vietnamese community in Thailand Thailand Vietnam
Follow VietnamPlus

Patriotic emulation

Related News

Children perform Xoan folk singing at the cultural camp. (Photo: VNA)

Hung Kings festival opens with vibrant cultural, tourism activities in Phu Tho

Beyond its role as a sacred national commemoration, the event helps promote cultural values, strengthen national unity and enhance cultural exchanges. A notable feature is the flexible organisation in 18 commune and ward clusters, encouraging the localities' participation and enriching the festival’s content.

A tribute to Hung Kings in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day 2026 to spread sacred values, foster national unity

Following the merger of Phu Tho, Vinh Phuc, and Hoa Binh provinces into the new Phu Tho province last year, the Hung Kings Temple Festival has taken on heightened significance. It now serves not only as a tribute to the ancestral homeland but also a unified cultural platform that extends sacred ancestral values to Vietnamese communities at home and abroad.

See more

VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang (second from right) and Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists Association Nguyen Duc Loi (fourth from right) present the A Prize to the winners. (Photo: VNA)

VNA Press Awards 2025 inspire professional commitment, innovation in digital era

A notable feature of this edition is the significant rise in both the number and diversity of entries across all categories. These figures reflect not only growing engagement but also a more coordinated and professional approach among editorial departments and domestic and overseas bureaus, forming a consistent and multi-dimensional flow of information.

Glenn Mathews and his wife hand over the diary of Vietnamese martyr Vo Van Cong to Minister Counsellor Nghiem Xuan Hoa, representing the Embassy of Vietnam in Australia. (Photo: VNA)

Australian veteran’s son returns diary of Vietnamese martyr

Entries in the diary show that Vo Van Cong was born in 1944 in the former Phuoc Tho commune, Nhon Trach district, Bien Hoa province, now Dong Nai province. He joined the revolutionary movement in April 1961 and was admitted to the Communist Party of Vietnam in May 1962.

A number of youth union members at the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences visit the exhibition space showcasing books and materials on culture. (Photo: VNA)

Book week underscores role of knowledge in policymaking

The highlight is a series of activities on April 21, including a book and document exhibition on culture, the launch of a special publication titled “Special scientific information for leadership” and initiatives promoting reading culture, including a book donation programme and a book review contest.

Hanoi has over 1,100 libraries and numerous cultural and educational spaces in the community. (Photo: VNA)

Spreading value of books, building foundations of learning society

Each weekend in Hanoi, the “Reading with Children” Club brings together students to practise reading, explore language, and express ideas creatively. According to founder of the club Nguyen Thuy Anh, the club encourages children to reflect, retell stories, and connect books with personal experiences, making reading more vivid and meaningful.

Automated ticketing system is used on the urban railway Cat Linh-Ha Dong line in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Digital transformation powers Hanoi metro expansion

Beyond convenience, stable fares and the elimination of fuel, parking and maintenance costs have made urban rail increasingly attractive. The growing preference for metro travel is also contributing to a greener, more modern urban lifestyle.

Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the operation of electric bus route No. 43. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi accelerates shift to green buses, targets 100% by 2030

In the 2027–2030 period, the city will accelerate the transition towards the complete phase-out of fossil fuel-powered buses. The share of electric and green energy-fueled buses is projected to reach 79–89% by 2029 and 100% by 2030.

At the second session of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City greenlights central square, administrative centre in Thu Thiem

The new central city square and administrative centre will create a modern, centralised political-administrative complex for Ho Chi Minh City, designed to house around 8,000 officials, civil servants, and employees. It will also handle daily traffic of 1,500- 2,000 citizens and business representatives through a unified one-stop-shop administrative service system.

A working session at the job fair (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese students flock to Seoul Job Fair 2026

The second annual Job Fair 2026 was held for Vietnamese students in the Republic of Korea. Organisers pitched it as a straight-up bridge between eager students and bosses hungry for young talent who can actually handle multicultural workplaces.