Vietnamese community in Thailand commemorate Hung Kings

Bangkok (VNA) – The Vietnamese People Association in Udon Thani province in northeastern Thailand held a solemn ceremony on April 21 to mark the Hung Kings Commemoration Day, honouring the legendary founders of the nation.



The event has been an annual activity for the Vietnamese community in Thailand over the past eight years. From early morning, expatriates gathered at Khanh An Pagoda to prepare traditional offerings, including banh chung (square sticky rice cakes) and banh day (round sticky rice cakes), along with incense, flowers, tea and fruits to present at the altar dedicated to the Hung Kings.



Luong Xuan Hoa, President of the Vietnamese People Association in Udon Thani, said the activity is maintained every year to remind overseas Vietnamese of their roots. He stressed that although many were born and raised in Thailand, Vietnamese heritage continues to run in their veins and they always turn their hearts toward the homeland.



This year’s ceremony carried special significance with the participation and performances of a lion and dragon dance troupe from Vietnam, aimed at introducing traditional Vietnamese culture to international friends.



A performance by the Vietnam Lion – Dragon Dance Federation at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Venerable Kusol Singkun, abbot of Khanh An Pagoda, described the event as particularly meaningful, adding that the performances showcased nationally recognised cultural values and added vibrancy to the commemoration.



People’s Artist Trong Trinh, President of the Vietnam Lion – Dragon Dance Federation, expressed deep impressions of the affection and patriotism of the Vietnamese community in Udon Thani. Attending the ceremony for the first time, he said he was touched by the warm sentiments of expatriates, noting that wherever they live, they continue to preserve their love for the homeland and national identity.



The celebration of the Hung Kings Commemoration Day, observed on the 10th day of the third lunar month every year, not only offers an occasion for overseas Vietnamese to pay tribute to their ancestors, but also contributes to preserving and passing on Vietnamese cultural traditions and a sense of gratitude to younger generations./.