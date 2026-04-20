Hanoi accelerates shift to green buses, targets 100% by 2030

Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi is rolling out solutions to support enterprises in transitioning public transport from petrol- and diesel-powered buses to electric and clean energy-fueled vehicles, aiming for all buses in the city to go green by 2030.

The move is a key step in the capital’s strategy to develop sustainable transport, cut emissions, and improve the urban environment. The roadmap is divided into two phases. In 2025–2026, Hanoi will focus on finalising support mechanisms and policies while expanding the electric bus network and building charging infrastructure, including fast-charging stations.

In the 2027–2030 period, the city will accelerate the transition towards the complete phase-out of fossil fuel-powered buses. The share of electric and green energy-fueled buses is projected to reach 79–89% by 2029 and 100% by 2030.

To facilitate the shift, Hanoi is implementing a range of support measures. The municipal People’s Committee has tasked the Department of Construction with adjusting the duration of public bus service contracts in line with vehicle depreciation periods, thereby enhancing the attractiveness of bidding packages and encouraging investment in new vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Department of Industry and Trade is responsible for planning a network of charging stations and green energy supply points, as well as upgrading the power grid to meet rising demand as electric bus numbers increase.

A notable policy is the increase in interest rate subsidies for enterprise loans. The city now covers 70% of loan interest for projects investing in electric buses and related infrastructure, up from 50% previously. The higher support level is considered necessary as electric buses cost two to three times more than diesel ones, leading to significantly higher financing costs.

Implementation is also gaining pace. The Hanoi Centre for Traffic Management and Operation reported that the city is expanding services by adding vehicles on multiple routes. Under Plan No. 149/KH-UBND, since early April, Hanoi has launched 10 additional electric bus routes with 288 vehicles through a bidding process, marking further progress in green public transport development.

By April 30, the number of electric and green energy-fueled buses is expected to reach 822, including 683 electric buses and 139 clean-fuel vehicles, accounting for more than 42% of the total fleet.

Hanoi’s bus network currently covers all communes and wards, with 155 routes in operation, including 128 subsidised ones. The fleet exceeds 2,200 vehicles, more than 1,500 of which meet Euro IV emission standards or higher.

While these efforts demonstrate the city’s commitment to modernising public transport in an environmentally friendly direction, further progress will depend on continued improvements in infrastructure, financial mechanisms, and strong participation from businesses to achieve the green and sustainable urban transport target./.