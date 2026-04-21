Society

Book week underscores role of knowledge in policymaking

The highlight is a series of activities on April 21, including a book and document exhibition on culture, the launch of a special publication titled “Special scientific information for leadership” and initiatives promoting reading culture, including a book donation programme and a book review contest.

A number of youth union members at the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences visit the exhibition space showcasing books and materials on culture. (Photo: VNA)
A number of youth union members at the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences visit the exhibition space showcasing books and materials on culture. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, April 21 (VNA) - A programme marking the Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day 2026 opened in Hanoi on April 21 under the theme “Connecting Knowledge with Policymaking,” highlighting efforts to turn academic resources into practical inputs for governance and national development.

Hosted by the Institute of Social Sciences Information (ISSI) under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS), the event runs from April 21 to 24 amid the Academy’s transition to a public service unit under the Party Central Committee. The shift places new requirements on improving research quality and policy advisory work, with library systems being repositioned as a modern data and knowledge infrastructure.

​The highlight is a series of activities on April 21, including a book and document exhibition on culture, the launch of a special publication titled “Special scientific information for leadership” and initiatives promoting reading culture, including a book donation programme and a book review contest.

​In his opening speech, VASS President Prof. Dr Le Van Loi stressed that knowledge has always been a cornerstone of social progress, while reading culture is fundamental to knowledge formation and accumulation. In the digital era, he said, the priority is not only expanding access to information but also improving the quality of reading, encouraging selective and systematic reading linked to addressing real challenges facing the nation.

​Regarding the social sciences and humanities, knowledge must go beyond storage to be organised, analysed and transformed into scientific evidence that directly serves leadership and policymaking, he noted. The programme’s activities are therefore structured around a unified chain of “knowledge – information – policy,” aiming to gradually develop library systems into integrated data and knowledge centres closely aligned with the country’s development requirements.

​ISSI Director Assoc. Prof. Dr Vu Hung Cuong introduced the newly launched publication, describing it as an in-depth information product compiled from carefully curated and translated international sources. The publication provides analysis and scientific arguments to support strategic advisory work for Party and State leaders.

​Built on years of experience in supplying scientific information to policymakers, the publication covers key themes such as international relations, socio-economic issues, and studies of major powers. Each issue focuses on emerging regional and global developments, offering valuable reference perspectives for governance and decision-making, Cuong added./.

VNA
#Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day 2026 #Institute of Social Sciences Information #Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences
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