Society

Over 5.6 million young people join Youth Month volunteer activities

Reports at the conference showed broad participation and tangible outcomes, with more than 5.6 million young people taking part in volunteer activities, and over 51,000 initiatives registered.

Volunteer students assist residents with administrative procedures in Quan Son commune, Lang Son province. (Photo: VNA)
Volunteer students assist residents with administrative procedures in Quan Son commune, Lang Son province. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee held a hybrid conference on April 21 to review the Youth Month 2026, highlighting encouraging results in youth activities nationwide.

Addressing the event, First Secretary Bui Quang Huy said this year’s Youth Month, held in March annually, coincided with major political events, notably the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2026–31 term. Nationwide, 550,620 youth teams were formed to support related activities.

He called on HCYU committees at all levels to continue translating the Party’s guidelines into practical programmes with measurable results tailored to local conditions while promoting the pioneering role of young people in digital transformation, start-ups, socio-economic development, and volunteer work.

Reports at the conference showed broad participation and tangible outcomes. More than 5.6 million young people took part in volunteer activities, and over 51,000 initiatives were registered. Over 80% of children and youth accessed programmes to improve digital capacity, while the use of online public services and electronic payments increased markedly.

Communications and education efforts were widely implemented. While nearly 14,000 culture and history-related communications activities attracted over 2.5 million participants, more than 22,000 others linked with the celebrations of the HCYU’s 95th anniversary drew over 3.6 million participants. Around 10,000 activities disseminated Party resolutions and election-related information.

The HCYU building work was also strengthened, with over 283,000 new members admitted. More than 37,000 outstanding members were recommended for the Party membership, including over 21,000 who were admitted.

Digital transformation remained a key focus. More than 22,000 community-based digital technology teams involving over 350,000 youth members were deployed. Besides, 6,500 digital skill educating activities supported more than 1.7 million people in accessing online public services and cashless payments.

Volunteer efforts concentrated on grassroots, disadvantaged and remote areas. Over 15,000 youth projects worth more than 190 billion VND (7.2 million USD) were carried out nationwide. More than 5.6 million trees were planted, alongside the construction and repair of bridges, houses, and rural roads.

Support for employment and start-ups also recorded positive results, with over 679,000 young people receiving career counselling and more than 153,000 gaining job opportunities. Nearly 1,000 start-up projects were supported with total funding of about 282 billion VND.

In addition, activities targeting children included the presentation of over 75,000 scholarships worth nearly 40 billion VND in total, alongside programmes on legal education, life skill training, and digital and language training.

Overall, the Youth Month 2026 saw expanded scale and improved quality of activities, particularly at the grassroots level, highlighting the HCYU’s role in mobilising social resources and promoting youth engagement in national development.

On this occasion, the HCYU Central Committee presented certificates of merit to collectives and individuals with outstanding achievements during the Youth Month./.

VNA
#Youth Month #volunteer activities #digital transformation #start-ups #young people #Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union
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