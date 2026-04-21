Quang Ngai bust nets nearly 400kg of explosives in trafficking case

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Quang Ngai (VNA) – Authorities in the central province of Quang Ngai have dismantled a case involving the illegal transport and storage of nearly 400kg of explosives, following a joint operation by border guards and local police.

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The provincial Border Guard Command said on April 20 that authorities in coordination with the Binh Hai Border Guard Station and police in Van Tuong commune apprehended a suspect during a stakeout at a junction leading to the My Giang eatery in Thanh Thuy hamlet.

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The suspect, Pham Van Hau (born 1989), was intercepted while riding a motorbike carrying 11 white sacks commonly used for animal feed. The sacks contained grey, solid and irregularly shaped substances, each weighing around 20kg.

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Acting on his initial statements, officers conducted an urgent search of the My Giang eatery, where they uncovered a further 12 sacks of similar materials concealed on site.

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In total, authorities seized 377kg of explosives, along with a motorbike, a mobile phone, and a surveillance camera memory card. The suspect has been taken into custody, and the evidence secured in accordance with legal procedures.

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Earlier, at around 3:50 am on March 15, authorities in Ly Son special zone also caught Dinh Suu (born 1973) transporting 97kg of explosives along a coastal road in Tay An Hai hamlet. The individual and related evidence were later transferred to provincial police for further investigation and legal handling./.

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