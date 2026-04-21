Society

Quang Ngai bust nets nearly 400kg of explosives in trafficking case

In total, authorities seized 377kg of explosives, along with a motorbike, a mobile phone, and a surveillance camera memory card.

Pham Van Hau and the seized objects. (Photo published by VNA)
Pham Van Hau and the seized objects. (Photo published by VNA)

Quang Ngai (VNA) – Authorities in the central province of Quang Ngai have dismantled a case involving the illegal transport and storage of nearly 400kg of explosives, following a joint operation by border guards and local police.

The provincial Border Guard Command said on April 20 that authorities in coordination with the Binh Hai Border Guard Station and police in Van Tuong commune apprehended a suspect during a stakeout at a junction leading to the My Giang eatery in Thanh Thuy hamlet.

The suspect, Pham Van Hau (born 1989), was intercepted while riding a motorbike carrying 11 white sacks commonly used for animal feed. The sacks contained grey, solid and irregularly shaped substances, each weighing around 20kg.

Acting on his initial statements, officers conducted an urgent search of the My Giang eatery, where they uncovered a further 12 sacks of similar materials concealed on site.

In total, authorities seized 377kg of explosives, along with a motorbike, a mobile phone, and a surveillance camera memory card. The suspect has been taken into custody, and the evidence secured in accordance with legal procedures.

Earlier, at around 3:50 am on March 15, authorities in Ly Son special zone also caught Dinh Suu (born 1973) transporting 97kg of explosives along a coastal road in Tay An Hai hamlet. The individual and related evidence were later transferred to provincial police for further investigation and legal handling./.

VNA
#Quang Ngai #trafficking #explosives Quang Ngai
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