Society

Australian veteran’s son returns diary of Vietnamese martyr

Entries in the diary show that Vo Van Cong was born in 1944 in the former Phuoc Tho commune, Nhon Trach district, Bien Hoa province, now Dong Nai province. He joined the revolutionary movement in April 1961 and was admitted to the Communist Party of Vietnam in May 1962.

Glenn Mathews and his wife hand over the diary of Vietnamese martyr Vo Van Cong to Minister Counsellor Nghiem Xuan Hoa, representing the Embassy of Vietnam in Australia. (Photo: VNA)
Glenn Mathews and his wife hand over the diary of Vietnamese martyr Vo Van Cong to Minister Counsellor Nghiem Xuan Hoa, representing the Embassy of Vietnam in Australia. (Photo: VNA)

Sydney (VNA) – Glenn Mathews, an Australian citizen living in Canberra and the son of an Australian veteran who served during the war in Vietnam, on April 20 visited the Embassy of Vietnam in Australia to return the diary of Vietnamese martyr Vo Van Cong. The diary was found by his father in 1968.

Accordingly, entries in the diary show that Vo Van Cong was born in 1944 in the former Phuoc Tho commune, Nhon Trach district, Bien Hoa province, now Dong Nai province.

He joined the revolutionary movement in April 1961 and was admitted to the Communist Party of Vietnam in May 1962. He once served as secretary of the district youth union.

Mathews said he came across the diary among personal belongings left by his father after his passing. He decided to hand it over to the Vietnamese embassy with the hope that the martyr's family would one day receive the item.

The embassy welcomed the gesture by Mathews and his family, saying it reflects respect for the families of Vietnamese martyrs and contributes to strengthening friendship between the peoples of Vietnam and Australia.

The embassy is coordinating with relevant authorities in Vietnam to locate the martyr’s relatives so the diary can be returned to his family./.

VNA
#Australian veteran #Vietnamese martyr Australia
Follow VietnamPlus

Related News

The K53 Team of the Quang Ngai provincial military command carries out search and recovery operations for the remains of fallen soldiers in Laos. (Photo: VNA)

Five sets of Vietnamese martyr remains recovered in Laos, Cambodia

The remains of five Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who sacrificed their lives in Laos and Cambodia during wartime have been recovered by Team K53 of the Quang Ngai provincial Military Command after more than a month of search and recovery operations under the 2025-2026 dry-season mission.

Members of Team K91 search for martyrs’ remains in Prey Veng province, Cambodia. (Photo: nhandan.vn)

Five sets of Vietnamese martyr remains recovered in Cambodia

Based on recovered artefacts and eyewitness accounts, Search Team K91 under the Dong Thap provincial Military Command believed that the remains belong to five Vietnamese martyrs who died in 1972-1973. Their identities have not yet been confirmed.

A statue of the Vietnamese heroic martyr is inaugurated at Graciela Navas inter-level school in Caracas, Venezuela. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese heroic martyr Nguyen Van Troi commemorated in Venezuela

The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela and the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) have organised a meeting in Caracas to mark 60 years of the Nguyen Van Troi campaign (October 9, 1964 – 2024), and the Vietnamese heroic martyr’s death (October 15, 1964 – 2024).

See more

A number of youth union members at the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences visit the exhibition space showcasing books and materials on culture. (Photo: VNA)

Book week underscores role of knowledge in policymaking

The highlight is a series of activities on April 21, including a book and document exhibition on culture, the launch of a special publication titled “Special scientific information for leadership” and initiatives promoting reading culture, including a book donation programme and a book review contest.

Hanoi has over 1,100 libraries and numerous cultural and educational spaces in the community. (Photo: VNA)

Spreading value of books, building foundations of learning society

Each weekend in Hanoi, the “Reading with Children” Club brings together students to practise reading, explore language, and express ideas creatively. According to founder of the club Nguyen Thuy Anh, the club encourages children to reflect, retell stories, and connect books with personal experiences, making reading more vivid and meaningful.

Automated ticketing system is used on the urban railway Cat Linh-Ha Dong line in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Digital transformation powers Hanoi metro expansion

Beyond convenience, stable fares and the elimination of fuel, parking and maintenance costs have made urban rail increasingly attractive. The growing preference for metro travel is also contributing to a greener, more modern urban lifestyle.

Delegates cut the ribbon to inaugurate the operation of electric bus route No. 43. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi accelerates shift to green buses, targets 100% by 2030

In the 2027–2030 period, the city will accelerate the transition towards the complete phase-out of fossil fuel-powered buses. The share of electric and green energy-fueled buses is projected to reach 79–89% by 2029 and 100% by 2030.

At the second session of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City greenlights central square, administrative centre in Thu Thiem

The new central city square and administrative centre will create a modern, centralised political-administrative complex for Ho Chi Minh City, designed to house around 8,000 officials, civil servants, and employees. It will also handle daily traffic of 1,500- 2,000 citizens and business representatives through a unified one-stop-shop administrative service system.

A working session at the job fair (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese students flock to Seoul Job Fair 2026

The second annual Job Fair 2026 was held for Vietnamese students in the Republic of Korea. Organisers pitched it as a straight-up bridge between eager students and bosses hungry for young talent who can actually handle multicultural workplaces.

Defendants at the court (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City court opens trial over Agribank lending scandal

The investigation revealed that multiple credit files were incomplete or riddled with inaccurate information, while some pledged assets lacked proper legal standing yet were accepted and grossly overvalued. As a result, the loans became high-risk and largely unrecoverable, leading to losses surpassing 1 trillion VND.