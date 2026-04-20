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Hanoi celebrates Reading Culture Day with book street activities

Organised by the Book Street’s management board in collaboration with publishers and distributors, the programme will brings together 14 publishing and distribution units across 15 booths, offering readers access to a rich and diverse selection of book titles spanning literature, children’s books, life skills, economics, history, science-technology and education, among others.

A corner of the Book Street in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)
A corner of the Book Street in Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A week-long series of cultural activities is set to enliven the Book Street in Hanoi from April 21 to 27, as the capital celebrates Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day 2026 with author exchanges, book launches, and a wide range of reader-focused promotions.

Organised by the Book Street’s management board in collaboration with publishers and distributors, the programme will brings together 14 publishing and distribution units across 15 booths, offering readers access to a rich and diverse selection of book titles spanning literature, children’s books, life skills, economics, history, science-technology and education, among others.

A highlight of this year’s programme is an interactive activity designed to encourage visitors to explore the entire book street. Participants can collect stamps from each booth when purchasing books, following a map featuring all 14 publishers’ logos. Gifts will be awarded based on the number of stamps collected, creating an engaging journey through the venue.

To foster a more inclusive and family-friendly reading environment, the organisers are also hosting a variety of creative experiences throughout the week, including statue painting, drawing and bracelet making. These hands-on activities are expected to particularly appeal to children and families, reinforcing the role of book street as a community cultural space.

A series of panel discussions and interactions with authors will further enrich the programme, focusing on the role of books in the development of cultural industries and the ongoing digital transformation of the publishing sector.

Notably, a seminar on “Human preparedness in the age of artificial intelligence and robotics” will be accompanied by the introduction of a technology-themed book series on AI, robotics and IoT.

In the framework of the event, the organisers will coordinate book donations to the library of Si Pa Phin Primary and Secondary Boarding School in Dien Bien province — one of the first government-backed boarding schools in border areas. The initiative is expected to improve access to knowledge for students in disadvantaged regions and help spread reading culture more widely.

To further stimulate readership, participating publishers are rolling out extensive promotions, including fixed-price books, discounts of 30% to 50% on new titles, combo offers and bundled gifts.

In parallel, online book sales will be boosted through large-scale livestream sessions conducted simultaneously by publishers on e-commerce platforms, particularly TikTok. These digital efforts aim to expand market reach while offering readers quality books at competitive prices, supporting the publishing industry’s growth in the digital era./.

VNA
#Reading Culture Day #book street activities #community cultural space #cultural industries Ha Noi
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