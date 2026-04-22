Culture - Sports

Khanh Hoa moves to build Vietnam’s national photography city brand

At the meeting, both sides discussed in detail key components of the project, including site selection, development models, implementation steps and the organisation of regular activities within the proposed photography city.

The working session between the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)
The working session between the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa province (Photo: VNA)

Khanh Hoa (VNA) – A delegation from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, led by Deputy Minister Ta Quang Dong, on April 21 held a working session with the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa province to advance a proposal on building and promoting the national brand “Vietnam Photography City” in the locality.

At the meeting, both sides discussed in detail key components of the project, including site selection, development models, implementation steps and the organisation of regular activities within the proposed photography city.

According to Pham Thi My Hoa, Deputy Director of the Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition, Vietnam’s photography sector has seen dynamic growth in recent years, marked by major nationwide events such as the National Fine Art Photography Exhibition and the National Young Photography Festival. Notably, international photo contests and exhibitions hosted in Vietnam have been successfully organised, contributing positively to the development of the field.

Photography, she noted, is a powerful visual art form with wide-ranging applications, from documenting history to promoting the country and its people. As both a popular artistic medium and a tool for communication, it is increasingly embedded across various aspects of social life.

With growing public interest in photography, exhibitions and creative exchanges, the domestic market presents significant potential for photography-related services. Khanh Hoa, endowed with renowned natural landscapes, a rich cultural heritage and a friendly population, offers both inspiration for artistic creation and strong appeal to domestic and international visitors.

Nguyen Long Bien, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, said the locality possesses favourable infrastructure and is a key tourism hub, having previously hosted six successful photography competitions.

Local authorities have identified the Conference Centre at 46 Tran Phu as a pilot site for the project, citing its central location and readiness for development.

Deputy Minister Dong emphasised that establishing a national photography hub and an international destination for visual creativity aligns with Vietnam’s strategy to develop cultural industries. The initiative is expected to generate economic and cultural benefits, boost tourism, attract investment and foster a comprehensive creative ecosystem, thereby contributing to sustainable local growth./.

VNA
#Khanh Hoa #Vietnam Photography City Khanh Hoa
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